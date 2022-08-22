Ramsey and Bale have helped Wales qualify for a first World Cup in 64 years

Manager Rob Page believes Wales fans will see "better versions" of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey now their club futures are settled and they are likely to play more football.

Bale left Real Madrid in the summer for Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC, while midfielder Ramsey joined French club Nice after leaving Juventus.

Page is pleased with his star duo's moves and the likelihood of Tottenham defender Joe Rodon getting more regular football after joining Rennes on loan.

"I spoke with Gareth, he is in a good place, I spoke with Aaron and he is also in a good place," Page told BBC Sport Wales.

"People like Joe also needed to go out albeit, they have never let us down. They have always come on camp and given their best.

"We will expect better versions of them now they are out playing week in, week out."

Page will soon name his Wales squad for key Nations League encounters next month away to Belgium and at home to Poland.

Bale, Ramsey and Rodon, who is on a season-long loan from Tottenham, will be key figures in those games and for Wales as they prepare for the World Cup finals in Qatar this November.

Though Bale was linked with an improbable move to Cardiff City this summer, he opted for Los Angeles, and while he has yet to start for his American club, he has made five substitute appearances and scored two goals.

Page says the Football Association of Wales' medical team already have a good relationship with the MLS side.

"I know Sean [Connolly] from the medical team has already been over there and that is a credit to LA for inviting him," he said.

"That is brilliant and what we want. We want dialogue with the teams the players are at so we can work together.

"Ultimately they will have a very good Gareth Bale playing for LA every week and we will have a very good Gareth Bale in good form coming into camp, which we have not had too many times. Yet he has still delivered performance after performance for us."

With Ramsey, the Wales manager is just pleased the key midfielder is playing regular football again.

"It's great for him and his family, he deserves it," Page said.

"I wanted to see him in the Premier League football, I would pay to watch him every week. I have said that time and time again with him.

"But he is is back playing football and I am really pleased for him."

With Bale now 33 and Ramsey 31, Page is sure the clubs will be aware their fitness requirements may be specific.

"To get the best out of those senior players it would be unfair to throw them under the same blanket as the younger players and train at the same intensity in the week," he said.

"I am not bothered how Gareth Bale trains on a Wednesday and Thursday. I know what he can deliver, I know the quality he has. It's about getting him in the best physical place he can be at for the game on the Saturday or Tuesday, that is the most important thing. We have proved that, it has worked for us.

"So if the club teams can get them up to that level of fitness and manage his week and his weekly load, they will have a great player on their hands again."