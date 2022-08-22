Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

David Brooks (centre) has been working to a modified programme as he continues his return from cancer

Wales attacking midfielder David Brooks has signed a contract extension keeping him at Bournemouth until 2026.

Brooks, 25, has slowly been making his return to football after being diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021.

He has not played since his diagnosis, but stated in early May that he is cancer free.

Brooks told the Cherries' website external-link he was "looking forward to the next few years with this great club".

The former Sheffield United man added: "I am so pleased to have signed this deal.

"Of course, the last year has been extremely difficult for myself, my family and friends but I'm now in a position to resume my career, and getting this deal over the line is the icing on the cake.

"I am working hard alongside the excellent coaching team at AFC Bournemouth and am hoping to be back on the pitch soon.

"In the meantime, I'll be supporting the lads every step of the way."

Since joining the Cherries from the Blades in July 2018, Brooks has scored 17 goals in 90 games in all competitions, including eight in 39 appearances in the Premier League.

He was shortlisted for the Professional Footballers' Association young player of the year award in his debut top-flight season.

Bournemouth head coach Scott Parker said they would "tread carefully" with Brooks' return to the squad and while he has been working to a modified programme, the Premier League club added that his return to full training is "imminent".