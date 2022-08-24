Last updated on .From the section Wales

Gemma Grainger succeeded Jayne Ludlow as Wales manager

Women's World Cup qualifier: Greece v Wales Venue: Panthessaliko Stadium, Volos Date: Friday, 2 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, full commentary on BBC Radio Wales, live streaming on Cymru Fyw and live (text and watch) coverage on the BBC Sport website

Wales boss Gemma Grainger says her side are keen to make history as they target a first major tournament appearance at next year's Women's World Cup.

Wales need four points from their two remaining qualifiers to reach the play-offs for the first time.

Slovenia visit Cardiff on 6 September for Wales' final group game.

"The excitement, we feel it - we have for the whole of this campaign. We feel right on track for where we want to be," Grainger said.

"We are aware of what we need to do. Our focus is on winning the two games, because for us it is about campaign success.

"We want to be a team who qualify for major tournaments. We are where we want to be.

"Greece are a good team, you can see that from them drawing in Slovenia... but we won't underestimate them."

Wales have a strong 26-player squad available for their final Group I qualifiers.

Centurions Sophie Ingle, Helen Ward, Natasha Harding and record appearance holder Jess Fishlock are all included.

Leicester midfielder Hannah Cain and Tottenham defender Esther Morgan miss out as they recover from long-term injury, while Manchester United goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel is included as third-choice goalkeeper, replacing Charlton's Poppy Soper.

Angharad James joined Women's Super League side Tottenham Hotspur on a two-year deal in July

Two more players set to reach cap milestones, Angharad James and Rhiannon Roberts, are also included.

Tottenham midfielder James will reach 100 caps if she plays in both qualifiers, while Roberts will reach 50 caps if she plays twice.

Wales will be backed by a record crowd against Slovenia, with the Football Association of Wales (FAW) saying there has been a "surge in ticket sales on the back of a record-breaking Euro 2022 tournament".

Around 9,000 tickets have been sold, with the FAW hoping the Slovenia match will be watched by Wales women's first five-figure crowd.

"To play in front of so many people is really special. It is an important time for us to capitalise on the growth of the game," Grainger added.

"We are excited to play against Slovenia and we think a big crowd will get us a big competitive advantage.

"The success of the Euros has given us a bigger stage to show what we are doing.

"The Euros gave the game more visibility. Hopefully that leads to more investment and higher accessibility."

Wales squad: Laura O'Sullivan, Olivia Clark, Safia Middleton-Patel, Rhiannon Roberts, Josie Green, Hayley Ladd, Gemma Evans, Rachel Rowe, Lily Woodham, Sophie Ingle, Anna Filbey, Angharad James, Georgia Walters, Charlie Estcourt, Jess Fishlock, Carrie Jones, Ffion Morgan, Megan Wynne, Elise Hughes, Kayleigh Green, Helen Ward, Natasha Harding, Ceri Holland, Maria Francis-Jones, Chloe Williams, Morgan Rogers.