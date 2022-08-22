Last updated on .From the section Watford

Kortney Hause has scored four goals in 55 games in his three years at Villa - including the winner last season at Old Trafford

Watford have signed centre-back Kortney Hause on loan from Aston Villa.

The 27-year-old ex-Wycombe Wanderers, Wolves and Gillingham defender has been loaned out by the Premier League side for the rest of this season.

Hause's move to Vicarage Road was originally lined up as part of the talks involved in taking striker Ismaila Sarr to Villa Park for £25m.

That fell through and is unlikely to be resurrected before the window closes on 1 September, but Hause has still moved.

Hause joined Villa from Wolves, initially on loan, helping them to win promotion to the Premier League under Dean Smith before signing a more permanent deal.

He becomes new Watford boss Rob Edwards' seventh summer signing - and the second Villa player to move to Hertfordshire on a season-long loan after striker Keinan Davis.

Watford sit second in the Championship, a point behind leaders Sheffield United, after an unbeaten start in their first five league games under Edwards.

