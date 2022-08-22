Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Chris Maguire has made almost 600 appearances in his 17-year career

Lincoln City have suspended striker Chris Maguire after he was charged with breaching betting rules by the Football Association.

It is alleged that the 33-year-old placed 52 bets on football matches between March 2017 and February 2022.

Maguire has until 30 August to respond to the charge of misconduct.

"Chris has been suspended by Lincoln City without prejudice until further notice," a statement on the club website read. external-link

Anyone involved in football from level eight of the pyramid and above cannot place bets on football matches anywhere in the world and can be fined, suspended or banned if found guilty.

Maguire, who won two caps for Scotland in 2011, joined League One side Lincoln from Sunderland in July 2021.