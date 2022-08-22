Last updated on .From the section Irish

Herron made 44 appearances for Larne after joining the club in 2020

Larne have confirmed that John Herron has left the club after his contract was "terminated by mutual agreement".

It comes after images of Herron at a concert wearing a t-shirt with a pro-IRA slogan appeared on social media.

"We can confirm John Herron has left the club, after his contract was terminated by mutual agreement," read Larne's statement.

"We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate our total commitment to being an inclusive football club."

It added: "We will continue to be unwavering in our work to make Inver Park a place for all and will not allow this to be undermined in any way, shape or form."

Larne suspended Herron with immediate effect last week after images of him at a concert wearing the t-shirt appeared on social media.

BBC Sport understands that Herron was also handed a 10-match suspension by the Irish Football Association (IFA) for bringing the game into disrepute with the governing body also imposing a £500 fine on the Inver Park club.

When asked by BBC Sport for his views after Larne's win over Glenavon on Saturday, manager Tiernan Lynch said: "My job at this football club is to look after everything that is football-related and what happens on the pitch, and that is what I will concentrate on."

Herron, from Scotland, began his professional football career at Celtic. He moved to the Irish Premiership in 2018 when he joined Glentoran, before signing for Larne in 2020.