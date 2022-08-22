Newry City player Jamie Clarke not ruling out Armagh return

The call from Newry City boss Darren Mullen came just after 15:30 BST on Sunday.

Having spent well over an hour on the bench watching his new team-mates take on the mighty Linfield, Jamie Clarke was summoned for his Irish Premiership debut.

With top-flight Irish League football returning to the Showgrounds for the first time in three years, it was a big day for Newry.

It was an occasion to savour for former Armagh GAA star Clarke, too, who for so long had dreamed of playing soccer at this level.

"It was great," Clarke said of his first taste of Irish League action.

"Obviously coming on, I knew we had a job to do, but it was great to see so many fans out today. It was a big occasion with Newry back in the Premiership."

A career in this particular code perhaps would have come much sooner for Clarke had it not been for his talents as a Gaelic footballer.

At the onset of his twenties, Clarke was faced with a difficult choice. He could have signed an under-21 contract with League of Ireland side Dundalk, but the lure of a senior inter-county career with the Orchard County proved too strong.

Clarke enjoyed a decade in the Armagh set-up between 2010 and 2020, but spent 2016 and 2018 abroad, satisfying his urge to travel and explore a variety of career options.

His last game for the county was an unhappy one as Kieran McGeeney's side were well beaten by Donegal in a behind-closed-doors Ulster Championship semi-final in November 2020.

Clarke subsequently took off to Paris for a year but having returned home, the 33-year-old is keen to make the most of his nascent Irish League career while contributing to Crossmaglen Rangers' quest for a first county title since 2019.

"Now, obviously back playing club football for Crossmaglen. Newry is where I went to school so it's an opportunity to meet the people I would have known from around the town.

"I want to play football. I'm a competitor. My focus now is to get into the (Newry) team and try to get wins on the board for us."

Clarke (right) last featured for Armagh in the Orchard County's Ulster SFC semi-final defeat by Donegal in November 2020

Clarke's introduction for Newry on Sunday was swiftly followed by Andrew Clarke scoring Linfield's third goal as the Blues wrapped up a 3-1 win, but the 2017 GAA All-Star nominee's enthusiasm appeared commendably undimmed as he slotted into a hard-working City unit, popping up on both wings to link up with his team-mates.

As his Irish Premiership career progresses, Clarke will doubtless be on the receiving end of some robust challenges.

But having taken some sturdy hits with ball in hand for Armagh down the years, he says he is relishing both the league's tactical and physical demands as he attempts to follow the likes of Eoin Bradley and Matthew Fitzpatrick in successfully transitioning from inter-county Gaelic football to the Irish Premiership.

"With the soccer it's a lot more tactical," explained Clarke, who has refused to close the door on a return to the Armagh set-up in the future.

"Coming from Gaelic to soccer is more difficult unless you have the soccer background.

"It was something I wanted to cherish. Learning as much as possible from Darren in terms of how he wants to play, a lot more possession-based drills and a lot more ball work.

"The way Gaelic's gone, it gotten a lot more athletic, so less football and more running.

"Even with Gaelic, I loved the physicality and I suppose it's based on your first touch. I think soccer is a lot more physical than people think, but there is a bit more freedom for expression on the soccer pitch.

"You can try things, just the way teams are set up, it's a lot more tactical and I enjoy that aspect of it as well.

"I've always enjoyed analysing teams, trying to break them down. It takes a bit of creativity to score a goal against Linfield, who are a brilliant team, but it's something like that that I look for."