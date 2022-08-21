Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Norton-Cuffy (right) played against Rotherham during his loan spell at Lincoln in League One last season

Rotherham have signed teenage Arsenal defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old, who plays on the right-hand side, could make his debut in Tuesday's EFL Cup tie against Morecambe.

Brooke-Cuffy spent the second half of last season on loan at Lincoln, scoring once in 18 appearances.

He also featured in the England side that won the European Under-19 Championship earlier this summer.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.