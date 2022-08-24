Robbie Neilson (left) says his squad are "in a good place" heading into Thursday's second leg

Europa League play-off: Heart of Midlothian v Zurich Venue: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh Date: Thursday, 25 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland & iPlayer, listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Robbie Neilson is relishing the chance to lead Hearts into the "biggest game at Tynecastle" during his managerial career against FC Zurich.

And he vowed to take the game to the Swiss champions on Thursday as Hearts look to overturn a 2-1 deficit in the Europa League play-off second leg.

Hearts last reached a group stage in the 2004-05 Uefa Cup, Neilson scoring the winner against Swiss side Basel.

"We've got a real good chance," the Hearts boss said.

"I thought we had a good performance out there, but it is a different ball game coming back to Tynecastle with a full house. It is going to be a great atmosphere and we're looking forward to it."

Neilson thinks regular European football is "the level we should be at".

"We are in a good place at the moment, but we know tomorrow night is going to be very tough," he said. "They are Swiss champions and they played well against us over there.

"You could see they are technically very good and you saw that in the forward areas, the number 10s dropping back, and they have a lot of pace on the counter attack.

"We have to take the game to them and I imagine they will try to manage the game and try to hit us on the counter attack, because they are very good at that, but we'll put a few attacking players out to try to win the game."

Team news

Both team bosses made sweeping changes for Sunday's domestic fixtures as they rested players ahead of the second leg.

Only four players retained their places as Hearts lost 2-0 away to reigning champions Celtic on Sunday. Centre-half Craig Halkett, injured early in the first leg, and midfielder Beni Baningime are their only absentees.

Zurich head coach Franco Foda topped that with only defender Karol Mets starting again in Sunday's routine 4-0 Swiss Cup win away to third-tier Cham, with striker Aiyegun Tosin scoring a hat-trick.

Veteran former Switzerland midfielder Blerim Dzemaili went off injured after scoring Zurich's second goal in the first leg and was not in Sunday's squad.

What they said

Hearts defender Kye Rowles: "This is one of the biggest games that I've been a part of. We're ready to go and can't wait to get started. We're just focused on our game plan. We know we've got to come from behind, but there's a long 90 minutes ahead and time to get to the result that we desire. We'll play our game, to our strengths, and we know we can get a result."

Match stats