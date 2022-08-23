|Champions League play-off, second leg: PSV Eindhoven v Rangers (2-2)
|Venue: Philips Stadion, Eindhoven Date: Wednesday, 24 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app
Giovanni van Bronckhorst says sealing a Champions League group stage place would be his proudest moment as Rangers manager.
The Ibrox side are tied 2-2 with PSV Eindhoven before Wednesday's play-off decider in the Netherlands.
Striker Alfredo Morelos has not travelled with Rangers' squad.
"Nothing will make me prouder than to bring Champions League back to Ibrox with the group stages," said Van Bronckhorst.
"Of course it will bring many positive things to the club."
Rangers drew 2-2 away to Hibernian in Saturday's Scottish Premiership match, a game in which they had midfielder John Lundstram and striker Morelos sent off.
Ruud van Nistelrooy's PSV had their weekend Eredivisie game against Volendam postponed by the Dutch FA to give them more time to prepare for Wednesday's second leg.
PSV have won both their home games this season, but needed extra time to edge out Monaco 3-2 (4-3 on aggregate) in their previous Champions League qualifying tie.
"It's football, we're here to play games," said 2006 Champions League winner Van Bronckhorst. "It's not something that we wanted. If we asked for something and we didn't get it, It's different. We're just here to compete.
"My players are used to playing many games in the season. Yes, it was a demanding and physical match on Saturday but we're here, we're strong, we're ready and we're ready to go again tomorrow to give everything on the pitch."
Van Nistelrooy believes PSV "showed ourselves very well last week" at Ibrox.
"Everyone knew beforehand that the match at Ibrox would be tough and Rangers lived up to those expectations," said the former Manchester United striker. "Rangers play smart, modern football.
"Rangers did a great job reaching the Europa League final last season, much of that team is still intact and the team has strengthened itself with some newcomers. So a draw is then a good result for us.
"Because we didn't play last weekend, we were able to focus on points that deserve extra attention after analysis. I hope and expect that we will take advantage of that."
Team news
Left wing-back Fredrik Oppegard, who was on the bench at Ibrox, missed PSV's training on Tuesday morning. Richard Ledezma remains sidelined with the ankle injury picked up just before the first leg, while fellow midfielder Mauro Junior, on-loan Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius and forward Yorbe Vertessen also missed out last Tuesday.
As well as Morelos, injured players Ben Davies, Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander Kemar Roofe and John Souttar have not travelled as part of the Rangers squad to Eindhoven but midfielder Glen Kamara is available again.
Antonio Colak has led the line in all of Rangers' games so far this season and Fashion Sakala - yet to feature this term - is the only other recognised forward in the travelling party.
"Antonio's done really well," said Van Bronckhorst. "He's got a positive impact on the team. I'm very happy with the performances."
What they said
PSV Eindhoven defender Andre Ramalho: "Rangers play with a lot of intensity. We experienced that last week. We will play against a team that fights for every metre and is physically very strong.
"Our response to that was good. I think the 2-2 was a fair reflection of the game. I appreciate that the KNVB moved last weekend's match. A lot depends on the game we play with Rangers. Every little bit can help us to achieve a good result.
"The support of our crowd, good preparation and fitness can play a role, especially if the game is not decided after 90 minutes."
Rangers defender Connor Goldson: "We know as a team we have to produce. This is another chance for us to get into the Champions League, where every single player wants to play.
"We're a team, we're a group and we're here to do a job. The job's still the same and there's a massive night ahead of us that we all want to produce in.
"We have to be together. The only times that we've won things as a football club and this group's won things together is when we've all stuck together and we've done everything together. This squad has to be more united than ever because we know it's going to be a massive game for the whole team."
Match stats
- PSV have beaten Rangers just once in seven meetings, with the Ibrox side winning three of them.
- Rangers are unbeaten on their previous three visits to PSV's home ground - winning the second leg of their second-round tie 3-2 after a 0-0 draw at Ibrox in the European Cup in 1978, winning 1-0 in the Champions League group stage in 1999 and drawing 0-0 in the last 16 of the Europa League in 2011.
- PSV overcame Rangers 1-0 on aggregate in their previous tie, an early Jeremain Lens goal in the second leg at Ibrox enough to take the Dutch through to the Europa League quarter-finals.
- Current Rangers midfielder Steven Davis was in their midfield against PSV for both legs of that 2011 meeting, with goalkeeper Allan McGregor on the bench.
- Present manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was in Rangers' midfield when they won 1-0 on their 1999 visit to Philips Stadion, while PSV head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy was playing up front for the hosts.
- Rangers beat Willem II 4-0 on their last visit to the Netherlands - in the third round of Europa League qualifying in 2020.
- PSV have never beaten a Scottish side at home - their only other meeting being against Dundee United, who won 2-0 in Eindhoven after a 1-1 first-leg draw in the Uefa Cup in 1982.
- Rangers have a record of nine wins, nine defeats and six draws against Dutch opposition.
- Rangers have beaten Livingston, lost to Union Saint-Gilloise and drawn with Hibernian in their three away games so far this season.
- PSV have won both their home games this term, beating Emmen but needing extra time to edge out Monaco 3-2 (4-3 on aggregate) in their previous Champions League qualifying tie.