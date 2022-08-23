Antonio Colak scored Rangers' first goal against PSV Eindhoven and will likely lead the line in attack again

Champions League play-off, second leg: PSV Eindhoven v Rangers (2-2) Venue: Philips Stadion, Eindhoven Date: Wednesday, 24 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says sealing a Champions League group stage place would be his proudest moment as Rangers manager.

The Ibrox side are tied 2-2 with PSV Eindhoven before Wednesday's play-off decider in the Netherlands.

Striker Alfredo Morelos has not travelled with Rangers' squad.

"Nothing will make me prouder than to bring Champions League back to Ibrox with the group stages," said Van Bronckhorst.

"Of course it will bring many positive things to the club."

Rangers drew 2-2 away to Hibernian in Saturday's Scottish Premiership match, a game in which they had midfielder John Lundstram and striker Morelos sent off.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's PSV had their weekend Eredivisie game against Volendam postponed by the Dutch FA to give them more time to prepare for Wednesday's second leg.

PSV have won both their home games this season, but needed extra time to edge out Monaco 3-2 (4-3 on aggregate) in their previous Champions League qualifying tie.

"It's football, we're here to play games," said 2006 Champions League winner Van Bronckhorst. "It's not something that we wanted. If we asked for something and we didn't get it, It's different. We're just here to compete.

"My players are used to playing many games in the season. Yes, it was a demanding and physical match on Saturday but we're here, we're strong, we're ready and we're ready to go again tomorrow to give everything on the pitch."

Van Nistelrooy believes PSV "showed ourselves very well last week" at Ibrox.

"Everyone knew beforehand that the match at Ibrox would be tough and Rangers lived up to those expectations," said the former Manchester United striker. "Rangers play smart, modern football.

"Rangers did a great job reaching the Europa League final last season, much of that team is still intact and the team has strengthened itself with some newcomers. So a draw is then a good result for us.

"Because we didn't play last weekend, we were able to focus on points that deserve extra attention after analysis. I hope and expect that we will take advantage of that."

Team news

Left wing-back Fredrik Oppegard, who was on the bench at Ibrox, missed PSV's training on Tuesday morning. Richard Ledezma remains sidelined with the ankle injury picked up just before the first leg, while fellow midfielder Mauro Junior, on-loan Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius and forward Yorbe Vertessen also missed out last Tuesday.

As well as Morelos, injured players Ben Davies, Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander Kemar Roofe and John Souttar have not travelled as part of the Rangers squad to Eindhoven but midfielder Glen Kamara is available again.

Antonio Colak has led the line in all of Rangers' games so far this season and Fashion Sakala - yet to feature this term - is the only other recognised forward in the travelling party.

"Antonio's done really well," said Van Bronckhorst. "He's got a positive impact on the team. I'm very happy with the performances."

What they said

PSV Eindhoven defender Andre Ramalho: "Rangers play with a lot of intensity. We experienced that last week. We will play against a team that fights for every metre and is physically very strong.

"Our response to that was good. I think the 2-2 was a fair reflection of the game. I appreciate that the KNVB moved last weekend's match. A lot depends on the game we play with Rangers. Every little bit can help us to achieve a good result.

"The support of our crowd, good preparation and fitness can play a role, especially if the game is not decided after 90 minutes."

Rangers defender Connor Goldson: "We know as a team we have to produce. This is another chance for us to get into the Champions League, where every single player wants to play.

"We're a team, we're a group and we're here to do a job. The job's still the same and there's a massive night ahead of us that we all want to produce in.

"We have to be together. The only times that we've won things as a football club and this group's won things together is when we've all stuck together and we've done everything together. This squad has to be more united than ever because we know it's going to be a massive game for the whole team."

