Mallik Wilks joined Hull City from Barnsley in July 2020

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Hull City forward Mallik Wilks for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old scored 23 goals in 71 league appearances for the Tigers after joining from Barnsley in July 2020.

The ex-Leeds striker is the 10th player to join the Owls, who have not said the length of his deal, this summer.

He is cup-tied for Tuesday's Carabao Cup second-round tie against Rochdale but could make his debut against Forest Green in League One on Saturday.

