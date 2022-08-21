Mallik Wilks: Sheffield Wednesday sign Hull City forward
Sheffield Wednesday have signed Hull City forward Mallik Wilks for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old scored 23 goals in 71 league appearances for the Tigers after joining from Barnsley in July 2020.
The ex-Leeds striker is the 10th player to join the Owls, who have not said the length of his deal, this summer.
He is cup-tied for Tuesday's Carabao Cup second-round tie against Rochdale but could make his debut against Forest Green in League One on Saturday.
