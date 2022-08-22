Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Keira Walsh played a crucial role in England's Euro 2022 triumph over Germany in the final last month

Manchester City have turned down a six-figure offer from Barcelona as they try to fend off interest in key midfielder Keira Walsh.

The England star, 25, has a year remaining on her contract at City and attracted attention from several top European clubs this summer.

Reports suggest Walsh is a priority target for Barcelona, who are expected to make another bid before the transfer window closes.

City have not commented on the move.

However, the club are understood to be strong in their stance that Walsh is not for sale, although they risk her leaving on a free next year if they continue to reject offers.

Walsh played an influential role in England's Euro 2022 triumph, picking up the Player of the Match award in the 2-1 extra-time final win over Germany at Wembley.

She signed a three-year extension at City in February 2020, just months after handing in a transfer request.

Walsh has been an ever-present since making her City debut in 2014 and has won eight major trophies with her childhood club. She is also widely considered one of England's best midfielders.

Several high-profile players have already departed City this summer, including England's Georgia Stanway and Lucy Bronze who joined Bayern Munich and Barcelona respectively.

Scotland's Caroline Weir also joined Real Madrid and scored in a 1-0 victory over former club City in Sunday night's Champions League qualification match, which meant Gareth Taylor's side have been eliminated in the early stages of the competition for the second year running.