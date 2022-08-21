Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers have appealed against the red card shown to midfielder John Lundstram in Saturday's Scottish Premiership draw at Hibernian.

The 28-year-old was dismissed after catching Martin Boyle on the ankle to halt a counter-attack in the 2-2 stalemate.

The call by referee Willie Collum was later described as "harsh" by Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

A date has yet to be fixed for the fast-track hearing.

Rangers were 2-1 up whenever the midfielder was shown a straight red, before Alfredo Morelos was also sent off as Josh Campbell later crashed in a dramatic injury-time equaliser.

"After the two red cards, it was going to be very difficult," said Van Bronckhorst.

"It's a tackle I've seen in the first half [from Hibs' Jake Doyle-Hayes which resulted in a yellow card], maybe even worse tackles. It's a physical game.

"If the referee wants to have a physical game and set the standards like that, he shouldn't have given the red card because of the types of challenges we had to overcome in the first half.

"It was a bit harsh because he fouled him but there was no intention to hurt him. It wasn't a tackle with real force, it was a foul to avoid a transition moment. It could have been yellow as well."