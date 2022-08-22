Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Europa League play-off: Heart of Midlothian v Zurich Venue: Tynecastle, Edinburgh Date: Thursday, 25 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Watch on BBC Scotland & iPlayer, listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Heart of Midlothian's Europa League play-off decider with Zurich will be shown live on BBC Scotland and iPlayer.

Robbie Neilson's side trail the Swiss champions 2-1 going into Thursday's second leg at Tynecastle. The winner of the tie will enter the group stage.

The beaten side will drop into the Europa Conference League group stage.

Television coverage starts at 19:45 BST, with the game kicking off at 20:00. There will also be BBC Radio Scotland Extra commentary, from 19:00.

Hearts lost 2-0 away to Celtic in Sunday's Scottish Premiership match.