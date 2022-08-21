Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says the Ibrox club will be "smart" with their red card appeals after Saturday's 2-2 draw with Hibernian, a game which saw both John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos sent off. (Daily Record) external-link

Meanwhile, Hibernian goalkeeper David Marshall believes the introduction of VAR is unlikely to bring an end to debatable calls in Scottish football. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has confirmed goalkeeper Craig Gordon will be available for Thursday's Europa League play-off second leg with FC Zurich after only being rested for the weekend trip to Celtic. (Football Scotland) external-link

Dundee United players won't throw each other under the bus, says Tannadice forward Glenn Middleton, after a rough run of form. (The Courier, subscription required) external-link

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart felt his days of playing in the Champions League group stage were gone at the age of 35. (Daily Record) external-link

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows has urged the rest of Scottish football to get behind Rangers in their Champions League play-off second leg against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. (Football Scotland) external-link

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson, on loan from Liverpool, has revealed Anfield legend Steven Gerrard's influence on his stunning free-kick winner at St Johnstone on Saturday. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland and Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour could benefit from a move to fellow Premier League side Brighton. (The Herald, subscription required) external-link

Ex-Celtic captain Scott Brown has revealed Chelsea legend and current Everton boss Frank Lampard was one of the first to congratulate him after he landed the Fleetwood manager's job. (Football Scotland) external-link

St Johnstone winger Drey Wright is confident the Perth side will come good as the team continues to learn their "strengths and weaknesses". (The Herald) external-link