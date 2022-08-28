Close menu
National League
BarnetBarnet17:15EastleighEastleigh
Venue: The Hive Stadium

Barnet v Eastleigh

National League

Match report o follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wealdstone540174312
2Solihull Moors5320136711
3Chesterfield5320105511
4Wrexham5311116510
5Barnet531196310
6Eastleigh531164210
7Bromley531153210
8Notts County523012669
9Boreham Wood52216518
10York52125417
11Oldham52126607
12Dorking52121011-17
13Maidstone United5212611-57
14Woking520367-16
15Maidenhead United520357-26
16Yeovil512267-15
17Southend512234-15
18Dag & Red512246-25
19Altrincham504146-24
20Torquay511313-24
21Gateshead503268-23
22Scunthorpe5104711-43
23Aldershot510449-53
24Halifax501418-71
View full National League table

