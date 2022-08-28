Dorking Wanderers v Boreham Wood

DorkingDorking Wanderers15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wealdstone
|5
|4
|0
|1
|7
|4
|3
|12
|2
|Solihull Moors
|5
|3
|2
|0
|13
|6
|7
|11
|3
|Chesterfield
|5
|3
|2
|0
|10
|5
|5
|11
|4
|Wrexham
|5
|3
|1
|1
|11
|6
|5
|10
|5
|Barnet
|5
|3
|1
|1
|9
|6
|3
|10
|6
|Eastleigh
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|4
|2
|10
|7
|Bromley
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|10
|8
|Notts County
|5
|2
|3
|0
|12
|6
|6
|9
|9
|Boreham Wood
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|1
|8
|10
|York
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|4
|1
|7
|11
|Oldham
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|7
|12
|Dorking
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|11
|-1
|7
|13
|Maidstone United
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|11
|-5
|7
|14
|Woking
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|7
|-1
|6
|15
|Maidenhead United
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|16
|Yeovil
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|5
|17
|Southend
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|5
|18
|Dag & Red
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|5
|19
|Altrincham
|5
|0
|4
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|20
|Torquay
|5
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|-2
|4
|21
|Gateshead
|5
|0
|3
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|3
|22
|Scunthorpe
|5
|1
|0
|4
|7
|11
|-4
|3
|23
|Aldershot
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|3
|24
|Halifax
|5
|0
|1
|4
|1
|8
|-7
|1
