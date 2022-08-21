Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real SociedadReal Sociedad1BarcelonaBarcelona4

Real Sociedad 1-4 Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski scores first two competitive goals for Barca

From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski signed a four-year deal with Barcelona after moving from Bayern Munich in the summer

Robert Lewandowski scored his first competitive goals for Barcelona on his 34th birthday as the Catalan club won at Real Sociedad to record their first La Liga win of the season.

The ex-Bayern Munich striker scored his first goal after only 47 seconds following Alejandro Balde's low cross.

Alexander Isak levelled six minutes later with his shot looping in.

Ousmane Dembele's low drive made it 2-1, Lewandowski side-footed in a third and Ansu Fati calmly added a fourth.

The victory comes after Barca began their campaign with a 0-0 draw at home to Rayo Vallecano on 13 August.

Lewandowski joined Barca in the summer in a £42m deal from Bayern, where he only had one year left on his contract, while another of their new signings, Brazil's ex-Leeds United forward Raphinha, came on as a second-half substitute.

However, Barcelona were unable to field France central defender Jules Kounde as he has still not been registered because of financial reasons following his transfer from Sevilla at the end of July.

Barca are fifth in La Liga and play Manchester City in a friendly on Wednesday, with their next competitive game against Valladolid at the Nou Camp on Sunday.

Line-ups

Real Sociedad

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Remiro Gargallo
  • 6ElustondoBooked at 21minsSubstituted forGorosabelat 78'minutes
  • 5Zubeldia
  • 24Le NormandBooked at 41mins
  • 12Muñoz
  • 3Zubimendi
  • 23Méndez
  • 8MerinoSubstituted forKarrikaburuat 78'minutes
  • 21SilvaSubstituted forTurrientesat 69'minutes
  • 14KuboSubstituted forChoat 69'minutes
  • 19IsakSubstituted forNavarroat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Illarramendi
  • 7Barrenetxea
  • 11Cho
  • 13Zubiaurre
  • 16Guevara
  • 18Gorosabel
  • 20Pacheco
  • 27Turrientes
  • 29Navarro
  • 30González de Zárate
  • 31Olasagasti
  • 33Karrikaburu

Barcelona

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 15Christensen
  • 24García
  • 4AraújoBooked at 51mins
  • 30Páez GaviraSubstituted forKessiéat 85'minutes
  • 21de JongSubstituted forRobertoat 85'minutes
  • 11TorresSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 64'minutes
  • 8González
  • 7DembéléSubstituted forAlbaat 72'minutes
  • 28Balde MartínezSubstituted forRaphinhaat 64'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Piqué
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 14Depay
  • 16Pjanic
  • 17Aubameyang
  • 18Alba
  • 19Kessié
  • 20Roberto
  • 22Raphinha
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 32Torre
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero
Attendance:
36,201

Match Stats

Home TeamReal SociedadAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

    Match ends, Real Sociedad 1, Barcelona 4.

    Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 1, Barcelona 4.

    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Franck Kessié.

    Offside, Barcelona. Eric García tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

    Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad).

    Attempt missed. Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

    Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).

    Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).

    Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Robert Navarro (Real Sociedad).

    Foul by Franck Kessié (Barcelona).

    Robert Navarro (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Substitution, Barcelona. Franck Kessié replaces Gavi.

    Substitution, Barcelona. Sergi Roberto replaces Frenkie de Jong.

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).

  19. Post update

    Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal22005056
2Real Madrid22006246
3Real Betis22005146
4Osasuna22004136
5Barcelona21104134
6Rayo Vallecano21102024
7Ath Bilbao21101014
8Atl Madrid21013213
9Valencia21011103
10Real Sociedad210124-23
11Sevilla201123-11
12Mallorca201112-11
13Espanyol201124-21
14Celta Vigo201136-31
15Real Valladolid201114-31
16Almería100112-10
17Girona100101-10
18Getafe100103-30
19Elche100103-30
20Cádiz200203-30
View full Spanish La Liga table

