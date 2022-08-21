Close menu
Italian Serie A
AtalantaAtalanta1AC MilanAC Milan1

Atalanta 1-1 AC Milan: Ismael Bennacer rescues point for Serie A champions

Ismael Bennacer celebrates scoring for AC Milan
Ismael Bennacer's second-half equaliser maintained AC Milan's unbeaten start to the season

Italian champions AC Milan saw their seven-match winning league run end when they were held at Atalanta in their second Serie A match of the season.

Home midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi broke the deadlock with a powerful left-foot finish from 20 yards.

Milan's Ismael Bennacer scored the equaliser from a corner by Alexis Saelemaekers after the break.

Napoli and Inter Milan lead the way with six points two games.

Milan, just two points behind, became Italian champions for the first time in more than a decade last season, beating rivals Inter by two points.

They are now looking to lift back-to-back titles for the first time since 1992-93 and 1993-94.

Line-ups

Atalanta

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Musso
  • 2TolóiBooked at 16mins
  • 28Demiral
  • 19DjimsitiBooked at 78minsSubstituted forOkoliat 82'minutes
  • 33HateboerBooked at 48mins
  • 15de RoonBooked at 90mins
  • 7Koopmeiners
  • 3MaehleSubstituted forZorteaat 89'minutes
  • 18MalinovskyiSubstituted forLookmanat 73'minutes
  • 88PasalicSubstituted forScalviniat 73'minutes
  • 91ZapataSubstituted forMurielat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Okoli
  • 9Muriel
  • 10Boga
  • 11Lookman
  • 21Zortea
  • 22Ruggeri
  • 31Rossi
  • 42Scalvini
  • 57Sportiello
  • 93Soppy

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2CalabriaSubstituted forFlorenziat 84'minutes
  • 20Kalulu
  • 23Tomori
  • 19HernándezBooked at 78mins
  • 4Bennacer
  • 8TonaliBooked at 75mins
  • 30MessiasSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 66'minutes
  • 10DíazSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 58'minutes
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forOrigiat 66'minutes
  • 12RebicBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGiroudat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 7Adli
  • 9Giroud
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 24Kjaer
  • 25Florenzi
  • 27Origi
  • 32Pobega
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 83Mirante
  • 90De Ketelaere
Referee:
Fabio Maresca

Match Stats

Home TeamAtalantaAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home11
Away18
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atalanta 1, AC Milan 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atalanta 1, AC Milan 1.

  3. Booking

    Marten de Roon (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Divock Origi (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Rafael Tolói (Atalanta).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan).

  7. Post update

    Luis Muriel (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Theo Hernández (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Atalanta. Nadir Zortea replaces Joakim Maehle.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Sandro Tonali.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Sandro Tonali.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Theo Hernández (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sandro Tonali.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Alessandro Florenzi replaces Davide Calabria.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Atalanta. Caleb Okoli replaces Berat Djimsiti because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Rafael Tolói.

  17. Booking

    Theo Hernández (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Booking

    Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Booking

    Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sandro Tonali (AC Milan).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli22009276
2Inter Milan22005146
3AC Milan21105324
4Atalanta21103124
5Fiorentina21103214
6Lazio21102114
7Torino21102114
8Juventus11003033
9Roma11001013
10Sassuolo210113-23
11Spezia210113-23
12Bologna201123-11
13Empoli201101-11
14Salernitana201101-11
15Udinese201124-21
16Hellas Verona201136-31
17Cremonese100123-10
18Sampdoria100102-20
19Lecce200213-20
20Monza200216-50
View full Italian Serie A table

