Ismael Bennacer's second-half equaliser maintained AC Milan's unbeaten start to the season

Italian champions AC Milan saw their seven-match winning league run end when they were held at Atalanta in their second Serie A match of the season.

Home midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi broke the deadlock with a powerful left-foot finish from 20 yards.

Milan's Ismael Bennacer scored the equaliser from a corner by Alexis Saelemaekers after the break.

Napoli and Inter Milan lead the way with six points two games.

Milan, just two points behind, became Italian champions for the first time in more than a decade last season, beating rivals Inter by two points.

They are now looking to lift back-to-back titles for the first time since 1992-93 and 1993-94.