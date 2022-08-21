Women's Champions League: Swansea City Ladies suffer heavy defeat
Swansea City Ladies fell to heavy 7-0 defeat against Hungarian side Ferencváros as their Uefa Women's Champions League campaign came to an end in Greece.
The Welsh champions had lost 2-0 to hosts PAOK in the first round semi-final on while Ferencváros were beaten by Rangers.
But in Sunday's third-place play-off match Swansea were well beaten with Viktoria Szabo scoring twice for the Hungarian team.
Ceri Phillips' side were competing in Europe after winning a third straight domestic title last season.