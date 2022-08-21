Close menu
French Ligue 1
LilleLille1PSGParis Saint Germain7

Lille 1-7 PSG: Kylian Mbappe scores after eight seconds in rout

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as PSG made it three wins from their opening three games in Ligue 1

Kylian Mbappe scored after eight seconds on his way to a hat-trick as Paris St-Germain thrashed Lille to keep up their winning start to the season.

In a move off the training ground, the visitors fed Lionel Messi, who clipped the ball over the Lille defence for Mbappe to dink past Leo Jardim.

Messi added a second and Achraf Hakimi hit a third before Neymar scored twice.

Mbappe scored two more after the break while Jonathan Bamba pulled one back for the hosts.

PSG's biggest victory against Lille, who seized their French crown in 2020-21, means they are top of Ligue 1 after scoring 16 goals in their opening three wins in the defence of their title.

Lille drop to 12th place after this emphatic home defeat.

Line-ups

Lille

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Jardim
  • 18Diakité
  • 6José Fonte
  • 4de Souza RibeiroSubstituted forEmbaló Djalóat 71'minutes
  • 31Gonçalves dos Santos
  • 21AndréBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMartinat 59'minutes
  • 20Gomes
  • 5GudmundssonSubstituted forVirginiusat 59'minutes
  • 11YaziciSubstituted forZhegrovaat 58'minutes
  • 7Bamba
  • 9DavidBooked at 83mins

Substitutes

  • 3Embaló Djaló
  • 8Martin
  • 13Zedadka
  • 15Yoro
  • 16Jakubech
  • 23Zhegrova
  • 26Virginius
  • 30Chevalier
  • 35Quomah Baleba

PSG

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 4RamosBooked at 34minsSubstituted forDaniloat 81'minutes
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 2HakimiSubstituted forMukieleat 81'minutes
  • 17VitinhaSubstituted forParedesat 84'minutes
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 63'minutes
  • 25Tavares MendesSubstituted forBernatat 63'minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 10Neymar
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 8Paredes
  • 14Bernat
  • 15Danilo
  • 16Rico
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 19Sarabia
  • 22Diallo
  • 26Mukiele
  • 44Ekitike
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamLilleAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home16
Away16
Shots on Target
Home10
Away9
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lille 1, Paris Saint Germain 7.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lille 1, Paris Saint Germain 7.

  3. Post update

    Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Edon Zhegrova (Lille).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alan Virginius (Lille) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ismaily.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jonathan David (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonas Martin.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Lille 1, Paris Saint Germain 7. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neymar following a fast break.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

  9. Post update

    Edon Zhegrova (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes replaces Vitinha.

  11. Post update

    Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan David (Lille).

  13. Booking

    Jonathan David (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan David (Lille).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Edon Zhegrova (Lille) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan David.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Nordi Mukiele replaces Achraf Hakimi.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Danilo Pereira replaces Sergio Ramos.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

  20. Post update

    Angel Gomes (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st August 2022

  • LilleLille1PSGParis Saint Germain7
  • StrasbourgStrasbourg1ReimsReims1
  • AngersAngers1BrestBrest3
  • ClermontClermont1NiceNice0
  • MontpellierMontpellier1AuxerreAuxerre2
  • ToulouseToulouse2LorientLorient2
  • RennesRennes2AjaccioAjaccio1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG3300173149
2Lens32107347
3Marseille32107347
4Lyon22006246
5Clermont320157-26
6Toulouse31206335
7Brest31116514
8Lorient21103214
9Rennes31113304
10Auxerre311157-24
11Monaco311146-24
12Lille311169-34
13Montpellier310269-33
14Strasbourg302134-12
15Nantes302123-12
16Nice302123-12
17Angers302135-22
18Ajaccio301224-21
19Reims301249-51
20Troyes3003310-70
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport