Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Aston Villa have agreed a deal worth around £25m for Watford's Ismaila Sarr.

The Senegal forward, 24, who was also being pursued by Crystal Palace, will have a medical shortly before completing his move to Villa Park.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard wants to strengthen his attacking resources, while Sarr was keen to return to the Premier League after the Hornets were relegated last season.

The fee could eventually rise to more than £25m with add-ons.