Manchester City had to enter the Women's Champions League at the first stage after finishing third in the WSL last season

Former Manchester City forward Caroline Weir helped Real Madrid knock her old side out of the Women's Champions League in the first qualifying phase.

Weir, who made 66 appearances in four years at the club, fired the only goal into the top corner after a neat turn on 15 minutes.

Deyna Castellanos hit the post for City after Esme Morgan had gone close.

Real will progress to the second phase of qualifying, when Women's Super League runners-up Arsenal will enter.

The hosts could have won more comfortably had it not been for a string of impressive saves from visiting goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck.

Manchester City had earlier this week cruised past Kazakh side Tomiris-Turan 6-0 to set up a first-phase final with Real.

But the two-time semi-finalists were beaten by Real at the first hurdle for the second successive season - and the fifth season in a row they have been eliminated by Spanish opposition.