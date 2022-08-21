Close menu

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea: £170m spent - but 'a lot of questions' for Tuchel

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport at Elland Road

Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea: Tuchel says Chelsea 'were better team' despite defeat

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed after his side's mauling by Leeds that he and his coaching staff had been forced to take the bus to West Yorkshire rather than fly with their players. But he will have left Elland Road feeling even more grounded.

His expensively assembled side, which has been supplemented by more than £170m of spending this summer, were taken apart by Jesse Marsch's Leeds, with the American describing the 3-0 win as "the best day since I've been here".

By contrast, Tuchel said: "Everything that can go wrong did go wrong." After the transport problems, things went from bad to worse, with his side missing chances in the first 20 minutes, Edouard Mendy's mistake, a set-piece goal for Rodrigo, and Kalidou Koulibaly's late red card.

But the Blues head coach did not accept that the defeat was down to Leeds running an extra 10km, Conor Gallagher being pressed by Tyler Adams on his full Chelsea debut, his team's mentality, or needing another midfielder or striker.

"We were not all over the place," he said. "With the ball, we were not disciplined enough and were not sharp enough after 20 minutes. But against the ball, everything was fine... It was a set piece and an own goal [with Mendy's error allowing Brenden Aaronson to score] that tells the story today."

Tuchel insisted: "This has simply nothing to do with pressing, simply nothing to do with running less kilometres, and nothing to do with the style of Leeds.

"We should not confuse these things. We were able to cope with that style, we were able to be the better team, we were able to be one [or] two-zero ahead."

Having weathered an early storm, that was partially true - but even taking Mendy's blunder for Leeds' opener out of the equation, there were concerns about the defence, the midfield and his attack.

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin said on BBC Radio Five Live: "There are a lot of questions about what Chelsea need - a centre half or a centre forward. Looking at it now it's not either, or, it is both."

Fofana deal could help unleash James

Under Tuchel, Chelsea have the ability to conjure up a shock defeat.

In his first half-season in charge, West Brom beat them 5-2. Last season, Brentford beat them 4-1 at Stamford Bridge. And now Leeds have done the damage.

Yet the difference this time is that, while those defeats were with a squad that Tuchel inherited, this is one which he has helped to build over this summer.

On this evidence, there is plenty more to do.

Tuchel wants Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, who sat out the Foxes' defeat by Southampton on Saturday. Reece James playing in a back three meant they did not have one of their best attacking outlets on the right wing.

Reece James
Reece James played Chelsea's opening two Premier League games on the right wing

Mendy's mistake and Koulibaly getting to grips with the increased tempo of the Premier League can be seen as one-offs, but losing James' presence on the right did not help a team that came under pressure.

"Tuchel feels this is a transitional season, despite being here a year and a half and winning the Champions League," Nevin added.

"The problem they have is Reece James is one of their best players going forward and he was stuck at centre half. You don't have that problem if you have another centre back.

"Chelsea need more at the back and they need more numbers in general, but that Fofana fee has just gone up £10m."

Does the midfield and attack need addressing?

Chelsea's midfield has always been a strength, but regular injuries to N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic last season, and now this campaign, have highlighted a potential weakness.

Gallagher's debut might be one he wants to forget, and Tuchel did not want to talk about it afterwards, but he is determined to make his mark this season after a successful loan at Crystal Palace last term.

The problem at Elland Road, however, was that he was a target for the Leeds midfield, and when Gallagher did stride forward, he did not connect well with Chelsea's strikers.

"Chelsea without Kante were swamped in midfield," said Nevin. "There is no doubt he makes a massive difference. It is not just one player, but he is a world class player who is like two players.

"And don't take for granted that a lot of players hugely underperformed. Raheem Sterling, who started well, had absolutely no service and faded as a result."

Which brings us to the biggest problem with Chelsea. Converting chances. It has been an issue for several seasons, and Sterling has not yet shown he can be the player to turn things around on his own. Although he had a goal disallowed, he also missed a good chance in the first minute, adding to a sitter against Spurs last Sunday.

Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with another opportunity to be coached by Tuchel, after the pair worked together at Borussia Dortmund. The final touch is still missing from Chelsea, as Tuchel alluded to afterwards.

Nevin added: "If it wasn't for Auba's relationship with Tuchel, I would be wary. Remember, everyone thought Romelu Lukaku would be a good bet. I didn't because Chelsea don't play that style. I think Tuchel wants a high tempo player up there.

"Is he the one that will make Chelsea compete with Manchester City? I'm not sure."

As Tuchel and his players head back to London, whether by bus or by plane, they will have plenty to ponder. Although a chastening defeat will cause concern amongst the fans, and further questions for Tuchel, it may also sharpen a few minds.

The good news is that with 10 days of the transfer window left, Chelsea still have time to rectify some of their problems in the transfer market.

  • Comment posted by U19466723, today at 21:34

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 21:34

    A team tend to resemble the characteristics of their manager & that's never been more true than Chelsea. It's all a little bit schizo, no discipline, no consistency of performance, feeling like the World is against them rather than knuckling down & earning the right to play their football. Quite simply he's not setting a good example to his players, so no real surprise they're taking his lead.

  • Comment posted by WindsorBloke, today at 21:34

    To quote Spike Milligan, the German sense of humour is no laughing matter.

  • Comment posted by fatboyslick, today at 21:33

    Crying out loud, no one has any chance to avoid Doomsday-level criticism anymore unless you win every.single.game

  • Comment posted by Longshanks, today at 21:32

    Sterlings comments this week were absurd , was at city on 300 grand a week , now on 350 grand a week for 7 years.
    Get real stop moaning and put more effort in

  • Comment posted by Teleport, today at 21:31

    Former Chelski hierarchy will be most displeased

  • Comment posted by 49ers, today at 21:30

    "Remember, everyone thought Romelu Lukaku would be a good bet. I didn't because Chelsea don't play that style."

    https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/pat-nevin--why-an-unplayable-lukaku-could-make-the-difference

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 21:30

    After Gerrard, Tuchel will be the next manager shown the door.

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 21:29

    Being a top 6 club for years, Chelsea have goodness how many players out on loan all around this country and Europe. How come none of those are ready to be drafted in ? There are players in the squad who know they are not wanted because replacements are being sorted. Those players will not be motivated to run their socks off. They have 2 CB's who aren't good against pace and other teams now know.

  • Comment posted by Russell Gibson, today at 21:28

    Travelling to an away game by coach. OMG whatever next? Another petition coming on?

  • Comment posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 21:26

    Send them back on donkeys - they made an ass of themselves. They never learn vis a vis WBA and Brentford last season. TT says they were the better team and I guess they scored 3 lucky goals!! They cannot play against high press teams. 60% possession eh! most in their own half and back of their net.

  • Comment posted by theinternet_, today at 21:26

    Glorious

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 21:25

    Who do you think you are kidding foreign owners, if you think old England's done?
    Fair enough. You win.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 21:24

    Tuchel's not really a very endearing character is he. Trying to pick a scrap with Conte last week (twice), whinging because he had to get a bus instead of a plane and trying to kid people that Chelsea were the better team whilst getting stuffed 3-0. His face in the post match interview was a picture. Face like a slapped backside. What fun !

    • Reply posted by carolyn, today at 21:29

      carolyn replied:
      Couldn't have said it better

  • Comment posted by Lillywhite74, today at 21:23

    OooooooH those salty salty West London tears

    OooooooH those salty salty West London tears

    • Reply posted by franksotherclub, today at 21:32

      franksotherclub replied:
      That's coming from a Tottenham supporter who have won 1 trophy since 1991...sorry, 2, if you include the Audi cup

  • Comment posted by nogoonjump, today at 21:23

    Reading that report it would suggest that Chelsea were in the game. They were played off the park. It was Leeds who great not Chelsea who were poor.

  • Comment posted by Fetchez La Vache, today at 21:22

    Newcastle will finish above Chelsea.

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 21:18

    Of the two German Coach’s, Klopp is superior to Tuchel, they can both be emotional but Klopp seems to more grounded.

    • Reply posted by Bob, today at 21:29

      Bob replied:
      Klopp’s better at making excuses

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 21:18

    Players not playing for the manager. Against spurs it was personal, the team ran themselves into the ground. Against Leeds it was a stroll in the park and they got what they deserved.

    Back to basics, or become like United

