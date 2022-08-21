Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers swept aside Greek champions PAOK 4-0 to reach the second qualifying round of the Women's Champions League.

After a goalless first-half, Nichola Docherty's header bounced on the hard surface and over goalkeeper Panagiota Chatziharistou for a bizarre opener at the Katerini Stadium in Greece.

Hannah Davison and Lizzie Arnot scored either side of a Maria Papaioannou own goal as the visitors breezed through.

They now face a two-legged second qualifying round tie next month.

The draw for that will be on 1 September, with a place in the lucrative group stages the prize for the winner.

Elsewhere, Glasgow City's campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat to Swiss side Servette, meaning Eileen Gleeson's side finished fourth in their mini-tournament.

They had already been knocked out after a 3-1 defeat to Roma at Petershill Park on Thursday.