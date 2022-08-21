Celtic top of SWPL after comfortable Spartans win

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Clarissa Larisey scored twice for Celtic as they hammered Spartans

Leaders Celtic hammered Spartans to continue their 100% start to the Scottish Women's Premier League season.

A second-half brace from Clarissa Larisey added to Chloe Craig's penalty and Taylor Otto's first Celtic goal in a 4-0 win for Fran Alonso's side.

Hamilton moved up to fourth after winning 4-3 in a thriller away to Glasgow Women.

Aberdeen led twice against Partick Thistle but had to settle for a 2-2 draw, while Motherwell beat Hibs 3-2.

Rangers and Glasgow City were not in domestic action due to their involvement in the Women's Champions League.

On her first start for Celtic, American striker Otto scored 23 minutes in when she powered home Jacynta Galabadaarachchi's cutback.

Craig made it two from the penalty spot after Amy Gallacher was felled in the box by Becky Galbraith. Larisey added a third a minute into the second half before wrapping up the win with Celtic's second penalty.

At New Tinto Park, a Josephine Giard hat-trick and a strike from MT Gardiner won a seven-goal thriller in favour of Hamilton, despite a brace from Shelley Campbell and an effort from Shivohn Honeyman.

Aberdeen continue to search for their first win of the season after Cheryl McCulloch and a Taylor Fisher penalty cancelled out Mya Christie and Bailey Collins strikes.

Hibs' erratic start continued as they lost at home to Motherwell. Lucy Parry's strike drew Hibs level after Jo Addie's opener, but Lori Gardner and an Amy Anderson penalty gave the visitors a two-goal advantage.

Krystyna Freda's spot-kick cut the deficit but Hibs could not find a leveller.