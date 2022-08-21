Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Dundee United's world has turned upside down within a turbulent couple of weeks.

From the thrilling high of the first-leg win over AZ Alkmaar at a packed Tannadice, to the shattering low of the 7-0 defeat in the Netherlands and a concerning domestic slump.

United's current Scottish Premiership troubles all stem from that Europa Conference qualifying hammering. It was a total collapse that has demolished the players' confidence.

Back-to-back defeats have followed, with another seven goals conceded. United have now lost three league games in a row and poorest of all was Saturday's 3-0 home defeat to St Mirren.

It ramps up the pressure on Jack Ross - but that's the nature of the job at Tannadice, as I know well as former manager.

The club's glory days in the 1980s under Jim McLean mean there are still high expectations and demands from United fans. You need to thrive on it.

Jack has spent decent money this summer and that brings increased spotlight from outside. People are quick to highlight the budget, and it's certainly not shoestring.

When things don't work straight away, fingers are pointed. That's what happens when you're at a sizeable club.

Both the manager and his squad have to accept collective responsibility and blame for the current situation and stick together to fight their way out of it.

Sturdy Utd have become soft touch

Jack has issues to solve throughout the team. He signed Australian goalkeeper Mark Birighitti as his number one, only to drop him on Saturday after four appearances and a few errors.

He was possibly just taking Birighitti out of the firing line, with Carljohan Eriksson handed a debut seven months after arriving, but at what point do you stick him back in?

Confidence wise, goalkeeper is probably the hardest position - we've seen with the likes of Vasilis Barkas at Celtic and how a bad start can make or break you.

United don't look like they can keep clean sheets, but it's far from just a defensive problem. There's no real steel in midfield, with Jeando Fuchs and Calum Butcher both having left this year.

They were so important at sitting in front of the defence and doing the ugly side of the game, breaking things up in a side whose success last season under Tam Courts was built on being sturdy and hard to beat.

Flair players Glenn Middleton, Jamie McGrath and Dylan Levitt all started against St Mirren and United were overrun.

They have become a bit of a soft touch and finding a new midfield enforcer to help balance the team should be a priority.

Up front, it hasn't clicked yet either, despite Steven Fletcher having been brought in to spearhead the attack with Tony Watt.

More is expected of big-name arrivals. When a team is conceding and not scoring, it's a worrying combination.

Daunting run looms but upturn can be swift

The danger for United, who are second bottom at the moment, is they soon get cut adrift if they allow the slump to snowball.

Their upcoming run of games before the international break is tough, starting with the visit of Celtic on Saturday. Then comes a League Cup last-16 tie at Livingston, before trips to Motherwell and Rangers either side of a home meeting with Hibernian.

They can't afford to dwell on their predicament. It hasn't happened for Jack yet but it's still early and he is integrating new arrivals. Had it not been for that heavy defeat to AZ, the run they're on wouldn't have attracted half as much attention.

Things can change overnight. They've gone from everyone raving about their fantastic result against AZ to struggling badly. It can easily flip back to a positive.

I'm sure that's what Jack will be saying to the players. Meet the challenge head-on, embrace it, and turn around your fortunes.

Jackie McNamara was speaking to BBC Scotland's Martin Watt