Rodrigo Muniz watched from the stands as Middlesbrough were defeated 1-0 away at Reading on Saturday

Middlesbrough have signed Brazilian striker Rodrigo Muniz on a season-long loan from Premier League side Fulham.

The 21-year-old appeared 28 times for the Cottagers last season as they secured the Championship title and promotion to the top flight.

Muniz previously played for Flamengo in the Brazilian top-flight before switching to London last summer.

"He's a real talented player and we're delighted to have him here," Boro boss Chris Wilder told the club website. external-link

"He's a player the club have history with and tried to sign him last year."

Muniz becomes the ninth new signing at the Riverside this summer, following the arrivals of Zack Steffen, Liam Roberts, Ryan Giles, Darragh Lenihan, Tommy Smith, Alex Mowatt, Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe, with another 10 days remaining until the transfer window closes on September 1.

