Kerry Bailie (right) opened the scoring for Glentoran in Romania

Glentoran have finished last in their Women's Champions League group after losing 2-1 to Maltese champions Birkirkara.

Kick-off was delayed in Romania by an hour due to a waterlogged pitch following heavy overnight rain in Cluj.

Defender Kelly Bailie opened the scoring for the Women's Premiership champions in the 13th minute.

However Birkirkara hit back in the second half through Raini Giusti and Charlene Zammit.

Glentoran slipped into the third/fourth place play-off following a 4-2 loss on penalties following a goalless draw in their semi-final against group hosts Cluj, while Birkirkara were defeated 4-0 by Sarajevo.

Long-serving defender Bailie, who also netted against Birkirkara in a 3-1 victory in 2013, made an early breakthrough for Billy Clarke's side in the 13th minute after kick-off was pushed back to 10:00 BST in a bid to clear water from the saturated pitch in Cluj.

However the Maltese outfit hit back two minutes after the restart when Giusti, on as a half-time substitute, equalised and the turnaround was complete when Zammit netted in the 58th minute to put Birkirkara in front.

Glentoran pressed for an equaliser as Northern Ireland duo Caragh Hamilton and Chloe McCarron missed chances but defeat capped a disappointing Champions League campaign for the east Belfast side.