Aston VillaAston Villa0West HamWest Ham United1

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham: Pablo Fornals gives Hammers first win of season

By Matt GaultBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Fornals celebrates his goal
West Ham's first win of the season moves them off the foot of the table

West Ham earned their first win of the season as Pablo Fornals' deflected second-half strike gave them victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Villa had a first-half goal disallowed with Lucas Digne's corner having gone out of play before Ezri Konsa tapped the ball home.

West Ham improved in the second half and could have opened the scoring when Jarrod Bowen broke away on the counter, but the winger was denied by a well-timed Digne tackle.

But 16 minutes from time, Fornals' shot struck Konsa and looped over Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and proved enough to kick-start the Hammers' season.

The win lifts West Ham off the foot of the table, level on points with Villa.

Villa's woes continue

A third defeat of the season will only add to the pressure on Villa boss Steven Gerrard, whose side were booed at full-time.

Gerrard's woes may be further deepened, too, if he finds himself without Philippe Coutinho's services after the Brazilian was forced off with an injury.

While Villa looked the more dangerous side during a forgettable first half, the hosts struggled to trouble the West Ham defence after the restart and looked desperately short of ideas in attack.

The hosts thought they had taken a 16th-minute lead when Philippe Coutinho headed Digne's corner against the post before Konsa tapped home the rebound.

However, Villa's celebrations were cut short by the linesman, who correctly ruled that Digne's set-piece had gone out of play before it reached Coutinho.

Outside of that, they created very little and must now regroup ahead of a daunting week in which they travel to Arsenal on Wednesday before hosting Manchester City on Saturday.

Coutinho struggles with injury before being subbed
Villa playmaker Coutinho was forced off injured in the second half

Hammers up and running

After a poor first-half showing, West Ham improved after the restart with Bowen breaking away on the counter only for the England winger to be stopped by Digne's last-ditch tackle.

Bowen's chance appeared to give the visitors a lift, however, as Gianluca Scamacca - handed his first league start by Moyes - fired straight at Martinez having been picked out by Tomas Soucek on the edge of the box.

The goal was hugely fortuitous as Fornals' drive from distance looped off Konsa and over Martinez, but with Villa struggling to mount a response in the closing stages, Moyes will feel his side deserved the win.

West Ham's victory came just hours after news that they are on the brink of completing a £36.5m deal for Lucas Paqueta from Lyon.

The Brazilian's imminent arrival coupled with this vital win should give the Hammers a timely boost as they prepare to welcome Tottenham to the London Stadium on Wednesday before Sunday's trip to Chelsea.

Player of the match

BenrahmaSaïd Benrahma

with an average of 7.11

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Martínez
  • 2CashBooked at 57mins
  • 4Konsa
  • 16Chambers
  • 27Digne
  • 6Douglas LuizSubstituted forJ Ramseyat 66'minutes
  • 44KamaraBooked at 79mins
  • 23CoutinhoSubstituted forBuendíaat 66'minutes
  • 7McGinnSubstituted forArcherat 90+1'minutes
  • 11Watkins
  • 9IngsSubstituted forBaileyat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Buendía
  • 17Augustinsson
  • 18Young
  • 19Nakamba
  • 25Olsen
  • 31Bailey
  • 35Archer
  • 41J Ramsey
  • 47Iroegbunam

West Ham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Fabianski
  • 24Kehrer
  • 4Zouma
  • 3Cresswell
  • 2JohnsonSubstituted forCoufalat 23'minutes
  • 28Soucek
  • 8Fornals
  • 41Rice
  • 33EmersonSubstituted forBenrahmaat 45'minutes
  • 20Bowen
  • 7ScamaccaSubstituted forAntonioat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Coufal
  • 9Antonio
  • 10Lanzini
  • 12Downes
  • 13Areola
  • 14Cornet
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 22Benrahma
  • 32Coventry
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
41,796

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 0, West Ham United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 0, West Ham United 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Vladimír Coufal.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Cameron Archer replaces John McGinn.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Boubacar Kamara.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

  8. Post update

    Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United. Declan Rice tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Booking

    Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa).

  14. Post update

    Declan Rice (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Leon Bailey replaces Danny Ings.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matty Cash (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa 0, West Ham United 1. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Declan Rice.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa. Calum Chambers tries a through ball, but Danny Ings is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Declan Rice.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa).

Comments

Join the conversation

354 comments

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 16:14

    Stevie G and Frank L both novices at this manager game yet promoted well above their abilities

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 16:24

      Joe replied:
      Not a surprise though as every former footballer has been proven to be useless managers

  • Comment posted by cooperman, today at 16:19

    Gerrard & Lampard. Couldn't play in the same team. Can't manage in the same league.

    • Reply posted by RR, today at 16:22

      RR replied:
      Maybe if Sven knew what 4-3-3 was things would be different!

  • Comment posted by Ajax 88, today at 16:20

    1 domestic trophy from 12 attempted in Scotland. Rangers vastly improved since he left. Gerard would be best suited to an assistant manager job at best. An absolute imposter as the main man. Genuinely clueless.

    • Reply posted by RR, today at 16:24

      RR replied:
      Apparently according to a lot of people Gio van Bronckhorst was "carried" by his players and the Gerrard mentality during their Europa League run last year and he doesn't deserve a lot of credit. No disrespect to Gerrard but the raeality is that Gio is a far superior coach

  • Comment posted by wozatbedodger, today at 16:14

    Steven Gerrards Aston Villa are heading for relegation if this poor excuse of a manager stays in charge. Take Purslow and Lange with him. What were they talking about for 5 hours in that interview??

    • Reply posted by David, today at 16:58

      David replied:
      Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by Steve Sirdefield, today at 16:15

    Well SG s finally found the consistency he was after. We’ve got the fan base , we’ve got the owners. We really need an established manager that knows how to win in the premier league. No more experiments please.

    • Reply posted by MexThe1st, today at 16:42

      MexThe1st replied:
      Villa have played tedious football since we'll before Gerrard. Just realise you're not a big club any more. Avoiding relegation would be a massive result!!!

  • Comment posted by Sammy Nelsons comedy bottom, today at 16:13

    Moyes proving what we all know – he is a far better manager than Gerrard will ever be.

    Villa will be in a relegation battle come the end of the season.

    • Reply posted by Job Dunne, today at 16:16

      Job Dunne replied:
      Gerrard's first PL match was 20 Nov. He's still learning like Moyes was once.

  • Comment posted by TJVillan, today at 16:16

    Heading for a relegation battle if we don't sack Gerrard. West Ham awful 1st half, they only came to defend. Very easy for us to build up play. 2nd half they had more of a go, so all our usual problems came flooding back.

    Taking off Luiz was ridiculous. He was our best player. As soon as he came off, a giant gap appeared in our midfield that West Ham ran through repeatedly and led to the goal.

  • Comment posted by Ians, today at 16:14

    Great result, about time. But let's keep Dawson...

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 16:28

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      With Spurs, Chelsea and Newcastle coming up, it is definitely ‘Hammer Time’ for West Ham now, as far as the season is concerned.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:12

    West Ham finally getting going? A long, long season ahead for Aston Villa, err sorry Gerrard’s Villa.

  • Comment posted by gobby howrongur, today at 16:12

    Slippy G on thin ice

    • Reply posted by Young-Age, today at 16:35

      Young-Age replied:
      Hahahaha

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 16:15

    As a Liverpool fan, sad to say, Steven Gerrard is fast becoming the next Steve Bruce or Mark Hughes, when it comes to football management.

    • Reply posted by Sammy Nelsons comedy bottom, today at 16:17

      Sammy Nelsons comedy bottom replied:
      Not as good as either of them.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 16:13

    Ah, Stevie, not quite the cakewalk the Scottish title was, eh?
    If it wasn't for Lampard you would be the worst manager in the league.

    • Reply posted by elmike, today at 16:19

      elmike replied:
      And he managed rangers against the worst celtic team in a long long time.

  • Comment posted by johnandm, today at 16:19

    I've been a V fan for 50+ years. Rather worried at the moment (as usual)!

    • Reply posted by cuddlesthekillerwhale, today at 16:36

      cuddlesthekillerwhale replied:
      If you've been a fan for 50 years, I guess you might remember getting beat at Halifax in the old Division 3 watching from the mud heap they called an away end.
      So, yes, things could be worse.

  • Comment posted by Virgil Hilts, today at 16:19

    Time to go Gerrard. He persists with out of form players (McGinn, Coutinho), can't get the best out of his squad, is tactically limited and takes too long to make changes. Needs to learn his craft at a much lower level.

    • Reply posted by gazza96, today at 16:22

      gazza96 replied:
      He did at Rangers!

  • Comment posted by Gervaise Brook-Hampster, today at 16:16

    1-0 or 4-0, just happy with 1-0 and 4-nals.

    As always:
    'Up the Hammers!'

  • Comment posted by Word_Volition, today at 16:14

    He's gotta go Stevie g hasn't the nous to organise anything let alone a Premier league team very poor manager

    • Reply posted by topo, today at 16:17

      topo replied:
      Christ. These Managers need time. Getting rid after half a season, what does that achieve.

  • Comment posted by HurryUpHarry, today at 16:19

    A bad result for "Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa" I think their fans on social media are pushing for them to be renamed "Graham Potter's Aston Villa" . No chance of that methinks

    • Reply posted by Job Dunne, today at 16:44

      Job Dunne replied:
      Potter had 2 seasons of relegation battles before he implemented his playing style and got results.

      The cabbages and bedsheets would be out within 6 months again.

  • Comment posted by old grumpy, today at 16:16

    Is it to early to ask for taxi for SG.

    • Reply posted by joffey, today at 16:17

      joffey replied:
      No

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 16:23

    SG is a poor manager. He is arrogant and is to self centred. His way or the highway. Not interested in anything else. Sean Dyche is available. Good time to make a move.