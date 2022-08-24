Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Daniel Podence's strike against Leeds after six minutes of the new season is Wolves' only Premier League goal of the current campaign

TEAM NEWS

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez could make his first Premier League start of the season, having scored in the midweek EFL Cup win against Preston.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe says he hopes club-record signing Alexander Isak will be available after completing his move from Real Sociedad on Friday.

Callum Wilson will be out for several weeks with a hamstring injury.

Dan Burn could return after missing the midweek win at Tranmere in the EFL Cup because of the concussion protocol.

Emil Krafth is facing a spell on the sidelines after being stretchered off in Wednesday's game at Prenton Park.

SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Wolves just don't score. They create numerous opportunities and have some talented players, I don't know how long we have said this about them but it is just that finishing touch.

Because of that, I think they might come a cropper against Newcastle, who were absolutely brilliant against Manchester City in the 3-3 draw at St James' Park last weekend.

The way they played, the way they got bodies forward and the way they attacked with real confidence, I am going to go for Newcastle.

Prediction: 1-2

Chris Sutton's full predictions v Ross MacDonald, bassist with The 1975

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This fixture at Molineux has finished 1-1 in three of the last four seasons.

Newcastle have scored in all 14 of their Premier League games against Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are winless in 10 Premier League matches (D3, L7) since beating Aston Villa 2-1 on 2 April.

Against Tottenham, club-record signing Matheus Nunes became the 19th player from Portugal to appear for Wolves in the Premier League, eight more than any other club.

Raul Jimenez has scored six goals in 35 Premier League appearances since returning from a fractured skull - he netted 34 times in 86 matches before the injury.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are unbeaten in this season's Premier League (W1, D2). They last enjoyed a four-match unbeaten start to a league season in 2011-12, when they went on to finish fifth.

They have won 43 Premier League points in in 2022 - prior to the latest round of fixtures, only Liverpool (53), Manchester City (50) and Tottenham Hotspur (48) have better records.

Chris Wood has scored six goals in eight Premier League appearances against Wolves.

