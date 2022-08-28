Close menu
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham: Harry Kane double seals Spurs victory

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane scores for Tottenham
Harry Kane scored with his first shot at the City Ground

Harry Kane scored twice and had a penalty saved as Tottenham fought off a gritty Nottingham Forest side at the City Ground to remain unbeaten.

Forest were positive throughout and began on the front foot but Kane punished them with a clinical finish on the break within five minutes.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson later denied Kane from the spot and made several more important saves.

Kane confirmed victory for Spurs late on, heading in from close range.

Antonio Conte's side were made to work for their victory as Forest, pushed on by a noisy and optimistic home crowd, kept themselves in the game for large periods.

Summer signing Morgan Gibbs-White - on his first start for Forest - and forward Brennan Johnson were particularly lively for the hosts but Tottenham had numerous opportunities to extend their lead.

Son Heung-min came close either side of the break, Kane had efforts well blocked by Forest defender Joe Worrall, and Dejan Kulusevski curled a good strike wide of the post in the second half.

Henderson's save to deny Kane from the spot - after Steve Cook handballed it on the line - was quickly followed by a huge chance for Forest's Neco Williams but he could not find the target.

Forest continued to push for an equaliser but Kane dealt the ultimate blow when he headed in substitute Richarlison's cross.

The points deservedly went to Spurs but it was an entertaining fixture with plenty of positives for newly-promoted Forest.

Kane delivers as Forest make it difficult

Morgan Gibbs-White
Summer signing Morgan Gibbs-White made his first Premier League start for Nottingham Forest

Kane's 200th league goal arrived within five minutes to briefly dampen the spirits of a buoyant home crowd, finishing off an excellent, swift counter-attacking move by Spurs.

Tottenham produced several more of those attacking moves as Forest took control of the game in their search for an equaliser but were always vulnerable.

The chances grew for Spurs as Forest attacked more in the second half but Henderson was cheered enthusiastically with each important save to deny Son and Kane.

It was a game of fine margins as Tottenham survived periods of pressure from the hosts, while Forest defended bravely but could not convert their chances.

After Henderson's penalty save, Williams could have made it 1-1 when Forest immediately attacked the other end but his half-volley bounced inches wide of the far post.

Tottenham still could not shake off Forest's attacking threat until Kane popped up late on to eventually score the decisive second.

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Henderson
  • 4WorrallBooked at 58mins
  • 3S CookBooked at 54minsSubstituted forAwoniyiat 75'minutes
  • 26McKennaBooked at 61mins
  • 7N Williams
  • 22YatesSubstituted forKouyatéat 75'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 14O'BrienBooked at 73minsSubstituted forFreulerat 75'minutes
  • 15Toffolo
  • 20JohnsonBooked at 85minsSubstituted forSurridgeat 90+1'minutes
  • 10Gibbs-White
  • 11LingardSubstituted forDennisat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Biancone
  • 8Colback
  • 9Awoniyi
  • 13Hennessey
  • 16Surridge
  • 17Mighten
  • 21Kouyaté
  • 23Freuler
  • 25Dennis

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 30BentancurSubstituted forSpenceat 90+1'minutes
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 74'minutes
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forBissoumaat 83'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forRicharlisonat 74'minutes
  • 10KaneBooked at 82mins

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 9Richarlison
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 20Forster
  • 24Spence
  • 25Tanganga
  • 29Sarr
  • 34Lenglet
  • 38Bissouma
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
29,296

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home17
Away18
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Yves Bissouma.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Taiwo Awoniyi.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Scott McKenna following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Emerson Royal.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Harry Kane.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (Nottingham Forest).

  13. Post update

    Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Djed Spence replaces Rodrigo Bentancur because of an injury.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Sam Surridge replaces Brennan Johnson.

  18. Booking

    Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest).

  20. Post update

    Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 18:27

    Harry Kane does what Harry Kane does, and it's pretty hard to stop him. Kudos to Henderson for his amazing penalty save - Utd missed a trick, and I hope Southgate doesn't.

    Also, if I were a betting man I'd put money on Forest to stay up. Some very attractive football, and they just need a little more time to bed in their new forward line to get the goals flowing.

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 18:36

      the peoples poet replied:
      Richarlson does what he does.
      cheats.

  • Comment posted by it aint the heat its the humility, today at 18:27

    Have seen Spurs play better and end up with nothing. Tottenham are in a low gear but winning football matches. Sign of the depth in the squad, mentality, a great belief drummed by the coaching staff.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 18:30

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Win a trophy at last? Don't think so.

      We'll know for certain at the end of the season 🙂

  • Comment posted by RFO, today at 18:32

    Congrats to Harry Kane on his 187th English top flight goal. It’s just sad that Sky Sports continue to refer only to the list of all-time Premier League scorers. Very disrespectful to the likes of Greaves, Bloomer, Dean and others.

    • Reply posted by my thoughts, today at 18:36

      my thoughts replied:
      Things move on. Remember when keepers could just pick up the ball from back passes for example.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 18:30

    Forest had SIX of their players booked in the second half.
    The other 77 players in their squad didn't even get a game.

    • Reply posted by Kobra Kev, today at 18:35

      Kobra Kev replied:
      Ha ha

  • Comment posted by Enjoying This, today at 18:30

    Enjoyable for neutral , great forest passion , great penalty save from Hendo , but wasn’t enough to stop spurs , good match

  • Comment posted by oa81, today at 18:30

    We (Spurs) have 10 points from 4 games despite not playing that well. Happy with that but hopefully we start playing better soon

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 18:38

      the peoples poet replied:
      did you hear the roar of the massive crowd...on the Forest bench?

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 18:30

    Grinding out results. When spurs finally click we'll get the full package. Always a chance with the best front 3 in England

  • Comment posted by Username321, today at 18:30

    Dean Henderson has to be the best penalty saver in the world right now.

    • Reply posted by Weasels Ripped My Flesh, today at 18:32

      Weasels Ripped My Flesh replied:
      Not one of Kane's best penalties though. If you're going to miss one, this wasn't a bad time to do it.

  • Comment posted by GraemeL, today at 18:34

    Well Spurs won but we were ponderous and they were sharp. Well played Forest. Spurs are collecting points without really being on it. Once again Richarlson added real much needed intensity but his habit of rolling around is catching and I would prefer not to see it.

  • Comment posted by Kobra Kev, today at 18:33

    As Roy Keane would say; Forest were a bit sloppy. Some poor defensive moments and some sloppy finishing has cost them today but I’m sure they’ll get it right eventually. Some good play considering the players haven’t really got used to each other yet. Harry Kane is a really good striker though and he doesn’t waste many chances. Good game, really enjoyed.

  • Comment posted by Mikee, today at 18:30

    3 away points are always welcome...
    excellent start to the season!
    COYS

    • Reply posted by obby more, today at 18:43

      obby more replied:
      any goal, point, win that leaves the 2 darlings of the bbc trophyless is fine and dandy by me ..hard line yooooooooooooooonighted, and pewl !

  • Comment posted by Cold1, today at 18:33

    Can't wait for Arsenal v spurs

    • Reply posted by GraemeL, today at 18:38

      GraemeL replied:
      If we play like that Arsenal will eat us alive. Their players are really hurting after the way we dealt with them at the end of last season. we need to wake up and wise up

  • Comment posted by normaloister, today at 18:29

    Good effort from Forest but I must say that Tottenham's ability to get back so quickly in numbers and defend is outstanding. I would also have to admit as one of Kane's harshist critics he is immense.

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 18:40

      Cole replied:
      Conte's tactics being implemented quite nicely I must say, I appreciate that he's given Spurs a spine. Ik it's 'only Forest', but Forest played well in between the boxes and gave Spurs plenty of defensive work to do.

  • Comment posted by Maxpaulthespurdog, today at 18:31

    Forest played well today. But the difference was the Spurs forwards. I don’t think Forest will have any problems staying up, they play good football. Kane is such a great player, but the normal moaners will come on here slating him.

    • Reply posted by simon, today at 18:34

      simon replied:
      kane wasn't great neither was son we should of scored six but ill take the three points

  • Comment posted by Jockney, today at 18:30

    Forest made it really difficult today.

    Delighted with the 3 points, hope Forest have a good season and stay up

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 18:39

      Mark replied:
      Most kind, will be watching Spurs in the CL midweeks, wishing you well.

  • Comment posted by goonerjake, today at 18:30

    Spurs seem to be getting more and more pragmatic in their approach rather than an all out attacking / entertaining approach which in their past has been their downfall.

    Then again Forests shooting on another day May have been better and caused spurs trouble.

    • Reply posted by Theycheatedwithcovidbutnotwithourson, today at 18:42

      Theycheatedwithcovidbutnotwithourson replied:
      I dont think thats nessesarily true, they still missed several other chances to score so could have ended up 6 or 7 on another day for them. Its fine to play more sensible or not play top form yet and still collect 3 points. Thays new for spurs btw

  • Comment posted by Sureditch, today at 18:29

    Six yellows for Forest. Two goals and three points for Spurs.

    • Reply posted by Neutral fan, today at 18:35

      Neutral fan replied:
      Dirty team & tactics..
      Steve Cooper have always set his teams like that..

  • Comment posted by thespurs, today at 18:29

    He's one of our own

    • Reply posted by BagelsRG8, today at 18:41

      BagelsRG8 replied:
      Do you mean the ref

  • Comment posted by ingmarsen, today at 18:34

    Ok , good professional performance . Got bigger fish to fry in CL and PL . COYS !!!

    • Reply posted by Mr B, today at 18:36

      Mr B replied:
      Hate posts like this they are so disrespectful to other teams

  • Comment posted by Cold1, today at 18:32

    Spurs to win a trophy this season. From LFC fan

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal4400113812
2Man City4310135810
3Tottenham431093610
4Brighton431051410
5Leeds42117437
6Chelsea421156-17
7Newcastle41306426
8Man Utd420247-36
9Liverpool412113585
10Brentford41219635
11Fulham41216605
12Crystal Palace411268-24
13Southampton411258-34
14Nottm Forest411225-34
15Aston Villa410337-43
16West Ham410315-43
17Bournemouth4103216-143
18Everton402235-22
19Wolves402224-22
20Leicester4013610-41
View full Premier League table

