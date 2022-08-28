Match ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
Harry Kane scored twice and had a penalty saved as Tottenham fought off a gritty Nottingham Forest side at the City Ground to remain unbeaten.
Forest were positive throughout and began on the front foot but Kane punished them with a clinical finish on the break within five minutes.
Goalkeeper Dean Henderson later denied Kane from the spot and made several more important saves.
Kane confirmed victory for Spurs late on, heading in from close range.
Antonio Conte's side were made to work for their victory as Forest, pushed on by a noisy and optimistic home crowd, kept themselves in the game for large periods.
Summer signing Morgan Gibbs-White - on his first start for Forest - and forward Brennan Johnson were particularly lively for the hosts but Tottenham had numerous opportunities to extend their lead.
Son Heung-min came close either side of the break, Kane had efforts well blocked by Forest defender Joe Worrall, and Dejan Kulusevski curled a good strike wide of the post in the second half.
Henderson's save to deny Kane from the spot - after Steve Cook handballed it on the line - was quickly followed by a huge chance for Forest's Neco Williams but he could not find the target.
Forest continued to push for an equaliser but Kane dealt the ultimate blow when he headed in substitute Richarlison's cross.
The points deservedly went to Spurs but it was an entertaining fixture with plenty of positives for newly-promoted Forest.
Kane delivers as Forest make it difficult
Kane's 200th league goal arrived within five minutes to briefly dampen the spirits of a buoyant home crowd, finishing off an excellent, swift counter-attacking move by Spurs.
Tottenham produced several more of those attacking moves as Forest took control of the game in their search for an equaliser but were always vulnerable.
The chances grew for Spurs as Forest attacked more in the second half but Henderson was cheered enthusiastically with each important save to deny Son and Kane.
It was a game of fine margins as Tottenham survived periods of pressure from the hosts, while Forest defended bravely but could not convert their chances.
After Henderson's penalty save, Williams could have made it 1-1 when Forest immediately attacked the other end but his half-volley bounced inches wide of the far post.
Tottenham still could not shake off Forest's attacking threat until Kane popped up late on to eventually score the decisive second.
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Henderson
- 4WorrallBooked at 58mins
- 3S CookBooked at 54minsSubstituted forAwoniyiat 75'minutes
- 26McKennaBooked at 61mins
- 7N Williams
- 22YatesSubstituted forKouyatéat 75'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 14O'BrienBooked at 73minsSubstituted forFreulerat 75'minutes
- 15Toffolo
- 20JohnsonBooked at 85minsSubstituted forSurridgeat 90+1'minutes
- 10Gibbs-White
- 11LingardSubstituted forDennisat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Biancone
- 8Colback
- 9Awoniyi
- 13Hennessey
- 16Surridge
- 17Mighten
- 21Kouyaté
- 23Freuler
- 25Dennis
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 6D Sánchez
- 15Dier
- 33Davies
- 12Emerson Royal
- 5Højbjerg
- 30BentancurSubstituted forSpenceat 90+1'minutes
- 14PerisicSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 74'minutes
- 21KulusevskiSubstituted forBissoumaat 83'minutes
- 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forRicharlisonat 74'minutes
- 10KaneBooked at 82mins
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 9Richarlison
- 19R Sessegnon
- 20Forster
- 24Spence
- 25Tanganga
- 29Sarr
- 34Lenglet
- 38Bissouma
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 29,296
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
Post update
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Yves Bissouma.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Taiwo Awoniyi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Scott McKenna following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Emerson Royal.
Post update
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Harry Kane.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Djed Spence replaces Rodrigo Bentancur because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Sam Surridge replaces Brennan Johnson.
Booking
Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
