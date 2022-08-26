Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham's Harry Kane is two goals off third place in the all-time Premier League top goalscorers list

TEAM NEWS

Nottingham Forest welcome Jack Colback to their squad for the first time since the opening day of the season following illness.

Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards are long-term absentees but boss Steve Cooper has no fresh concerns.

Tottenham remain without Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp, both of whom will return to training next week.

Antonio Conte will make a late decision on Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil after the pair missed training on Friday.

SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I like the way Forest have started. They have spent a lot of money and you can look at that in different ways, if you are Forest supporter you are thinking the owner is showing great intent.

They have a good manager in Steve Cooper but this type of team might play right into Spurs' hands.

I've not been disappointed in Spurs, but I think they got away with it at Chelsea and beat Wolves narrowly last week thanks to Harry Kane's goal. They haven't been flowing - Son Heung-min is in my fantasy team and needs to get into gear.

But Forest at home will try and take the game to Spurs and that might suit Antonio Conte's side.

Prediction: 0-5

Nottingham Forest went 12 games unbeaten between November 2009 to March 2010

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Nottingham Forest have won six of the last 10 league meetings but lost both fixtures in 1998-99, their most recent top-flight campaign.

Tottenham have won four of their last five meetings in all competitions.

Spurs are one short of 50 league wins over Forest.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have only conceded seven goals in their last 16 league games at the City Ground, keeping 10 clean sheets.

They are vying to win their opening two home league games in a top-flight season for the first time since 1984.

Steve Cooper's side have allowed their opponents to take 61 shots this season, at least 14 more than any other top-flight side.

Dean Henderson has made 18 saves in the Premier League this season, more than any other goalkeeper prior to the latest round of fixtures.

A goal for Brennan Johnson, 21, would see him become the youngest player to score in back-to-back Premier League appearances for Forest, breaking the record set by Roy Keane in 1992.

Taiwo Awoniyi can become the second player to score in both of Forest's opening two home matches of a Premier League season, emulating Stan Collymore in 1994-95.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham last avoided defeat in their opening four league matches in 2016-17, going on to finish second that season

They have attempted a league-high 69% of their shots in the second half of matches this season (27 of 39).

Spurs kept a clean sheet in all six meetings versus promoted opposition last season, only dropping points in a 0-0 draw at play-off winners Brentford.

Antonio Conte has lost just one of his 17 Premier League games against newly-promoted sides, going down 3-0 at Newcastle in his final league game with Chelsea in May 2018. He's won four of his five such games with Spurs without conceding a single goal.

Harry Kane is just two goals behind Andrew Cole in third place in the overall Premier League top scorers list.

Nottingham Forest will be the 32nd different Premier League opponent Kane has faced. He has scored against 30 of the previous 31, failing to net only against Brentford.

