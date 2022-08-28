Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 3, St. Johnstone 2.
Heart of Midlothian edged St Johnstone in a five-goal Premiership thriller to prove the depth of their squad ahead of the Europa Conference League campaign.
A much-changed side from their Europa League play-off loss fell behind when Graham Carey pounced to score from Craig Gordon's poor clearance.
Kye Rowles and Liam Boyce headed replies before both went off injured.
Andrew Considine nodded an equaliser, but Lawrence Shankland's penalty 10 minutes from time secured the win.
The win takes Hearts back up to third place, while St Johnstone, who have now lost on seven of their past eight visits to Tynecastle, remain in 10th.
Hearts' resources were already stretched to the limit with Alex Cochrane suspended, fellow defender Stephen Kingsley injured and in-form trio Alan Forrest, Barrie McKay and Shankland rested on the bench following their Thursday exertions against Zurich.
Neilson's rearranged line-up was exposed within six minutes following an uncharacteristic error from Gordon.
The Scotland goalkeeper's loose clearance dropped to Carey, who sent a delightful first-timer curling into the empty net with the outside of his left foot from 25 yards.
St Johnstone's third league goal of the season was their first from open play and, as they threatened another, they perhaps should have been handed a penalty as Jamie Murphy was sent sprawling inside the box after young defender Lewis Neilson's nudge from behind.
The visitors' cause was not helped by the withdrawal of Melker Hallberg after the midfielder was left reeling by a Peter Haring free-kick smacked into his face with only 15 minutes gone.
A further blow was to follow as Rowles powered in Gary Mackay-Steven's corner, although the centre-half's joy at his first Hearts goal was tempered by an awkward landing that has left him on crutches.
Hearts were now having the better of the end-to-end encounter and unmarked Boyce was on hand to meet Josh Ginnelly's cross into the six-yard. Sadly for Boyce, he would leave the park on a stretcher shortly before half-time.
Considine's leveller from a corner shortly after the break looked to have secured Saints a point until fellow centre-half Liam Gordon's clumsy tackle on McKay handed Shankland the chance for his fourth goal of the season.
Man of the match - Josh Ginnelly
Heart of Midlothian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number20Player nameNeilsonAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number15Player nameRowlesAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number10Player nameBoyceAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number11Player nameMackay-StevenAverage rating
6.42
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameShanklandAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number27Player nameSmithAverage rating
6.17
St Johnstone
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMatthewsAverage rating
4.07
- Squad number13Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
3.90
- Squad number5Player nameMitchellAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number4Player nameConsidineAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number14Player nameWrightAverage rating
4.26
- Squad number22Player nameHallbergAverage rating
4.51
- Squad number34Player namePhillipsAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
4.65
- Squad number23Player nameCareyAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number29Player nameMurphyAverage rating
4.69
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
3.67
- Squad number17Player nameBairAverage rating
3.37
- Squad number19Player nameMontgomeryAverage rating
3.37
- Squad number21Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
4.71
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Gordon
- 2Smith
- 20Neilson
- 15RowlesSubstituted forMcKayat 35'minutes
- 12AtkinsonSubstituted forSmithat 62'minutes
- 5Haring
- 14Devlin
- 16Halliday
- 30Ginnelly
- 10BoyceSubstituted forShanklandat 45+4'minutes
- 11Mackay-StevenSubstituted forForrestat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Shankland
- 13Stewart
- 17Forrest
- 18McKay
- 22Henderson
- 27Smith
- 31Darge
- 33Denholm
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Matthews
- 13McGowan
- 5Mitchell
- 4ConsidineBooked at 84mins
- 14Wright
- 22HallbergSubstituted forCrawfordat 20'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 34PhillipsBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGordonat 45'minutes
- 2BrownSubstituted forMontgomeryat 45'minutes
- 23Carey
- 7MaySubstituted forBairat 76'minutes
- 29MurphyBooked at 15mins
Substitutes
- 6Gordon
- 11O'Halloran
- 12Parish
- 16Mahon
- 17Bair
- 19Montgomery
- 21Crawford
- 25Ballantyne
- 27Kucheriavyi
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 18,353
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
