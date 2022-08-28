Close menu
HeartsHeart of Midlothian3St JohnstoneSt Johnstone2

Heart of Midlothian 3-2 St Johnstone: Injury-hit Edinburgh side edge five-goal thriller

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Hearts' Kye Rowles scores
Kye Rowles scored his first Hearts goal but went off injured

Heart of Midlothian edged St Johnstone in a five-goal Premiership thriller to prove the depth of their squad ahead of the Europa Conference League campaign.

A much-changed side from their Europa League play-off loss fell behind when Graham Carey pounced to score from Craig Gordon's poor clearance.

Kye Rowles and Liam Boyce headed replies before both went off injured.

Andrew Considine nodded an equaliser, but Lawrence Shankland's penalty 10 minutes from time secured the win.

The win takes Hearts back up to third place, while St Johnstone, who have now lost on seven of their past eight visits to Tynecastle, remain in 10th.

Hearts' resources were already stretched to the limit with Alex Cochrane suspended, fellow defender Stephen Kingsley injured and in-form trio Alan Forrest, Barrie McKay and Shankland rested on the bench following their Thursday exertions against Zurich.

Neilson's rearranged line-up was exposed within six minutes following an uncharacteristic error from Gordon.

The Scotland goalkeeper's loose clearance dropped to Carey, who sent a delightful first-timer curling into the empty net with the outside of his left foot from 25 yards.

St Johnstone's third league goal of the season was their first from open play and, as they threatened another, they perhaps should have been handed a penalty as Jamie Murphy was sent sprawling inside the box after young defender Lewis Neilson's nudge from behind.

The visitors' cause was not helped by the withdrawal of Melker Hallberg after the midfielder was left reeling by a Peter Haring free-kick smacked into his face with only 15 minutes gone.

A further blow was to follow as Rowles powered in Gary Mackay-Steven's corner, although the centre-half's joy at his first Hearts goal was tempered by an awkward landing that has left him on crutches.

Hearts were now having the better of the end-to-end encounter and unmarked Boyce was on hand to meet Josh Ginnelly's cross into the six-yard. Sadly for Boyce, he would leave the park on a stretcher shortly before half-time.

Considine's leveller from a corner shortly after the break looked to have secured Saints a point until fellow centre-half Liam Gordon's clumsy tackle on McKay handed Shankland the chance for his fourth goal of the season.

Man of the match - Josh Ginnelly

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland and Josh Ginnelly celebrate
Josh Ginnelly's future at Hearts has been called into question, but the winger (top) made the most of his return to the starting line-up with a lively display

More to follow.

