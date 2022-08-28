Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United0CelticCeltic9

Dundee Utd 0-9 Celtic: Kyogo & Abada net hat-tricks in incredible away win

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Kyogo celebrates his hat-trick - his second for Celtic
Celtic strolled to an incredible record-breaking away league victory by humiliating beleaguered Dundee United to climb back to the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Hat-tricks from Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada blew away their hosts at Tannadice, with Jota and Josip Juranovic also adding on more misery.

Ange Postecoglou's side looked utterly irresistible in attack as they scored nine goals for the first time in 12 years to inflict United's worst ever home defeat.

It means Celtic are two points clear of Rangers at the summit of the Premiership, while Jack Ross' side have now lost five on the spin to sit anchored at the bottom with a solitary point from the opening day.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Eriksson
  • 22Freeman
  • 2Smith
  • 12Edwards
  • 6Graham
  • 3McMann
  • 17MeekisonSubstituted forMcGrathat 58'minutes
  • 19Levitt
  • 23HarkesSubstituted forSibbaldat 58'minutes
  • 9FletcherBooked at 4minsSubstituted forClarkat 58'minutes
  • 15MiddletonSubstituted forNiskanenat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Birighitti
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 7Niskanen
  • 10Clark
  • 14Sibbald
  • 16Behich
  • 18McGrath
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 32Watt

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 88Juranovic
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 33O'RileySubstituted forTurnbullat 62'minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 41HatateSubstituted forMooyat 62'minutes
  • 11AbadaSubstituted forBernabeiat 78'minutes
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forForrestat 62'minutes
  • 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forMaedaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Jenz
  • 13Mooy
  • 14Turnbull
  • 16McCarthy
  • 25Bernabei
  • 31Siegrist
  • 38Maeda
  • 49Forrest
  • 56Ralston
Referee:
Steven McLean
Attendance:
11,087

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home6
Away30
Shots on Target
Home2
Away13
Corners
Home2
Away11
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 0, Celtic 9.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 0, Celtic 9.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Kieran Freeman.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Greg Taylor.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Turnbull with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jamie McGrath.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Liam Smith.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexander Bernabei (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Forrest.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee United 0, Celtic 9. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Turnbull with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Scott McMann.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Alexander Bernabei replaces Liel Abada.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee United 0, Celtic 8. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daizen Maeda.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Carl Starfelt (Celtic).

  17. Post update

    Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Josip Juranovic (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United).

  20. Post update

    Carl Starfelt (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic55002112015
2Rangers54101431113
3Aberdeen530212669
4Motherwell53027619
5St Mirren53026519
6Hearts42117527
7Livingston520349-56
8Hibernian512256-15
9Kilmarnock5113310-74
10St Johnstone410327-53
11Ross County5104310-73
12Dundee Utd5014218-161
View full Scottish Premiership table

