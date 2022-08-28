Match ends, Dundee United 0, Celtic 9.
Celtic strolled to an incredible record-breaking away league victory by humiliating beleaguered Dundee United to climb back to the top of the Scottish Premiership.
Hat-tricks from Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada blew away their hosts at Tannadice, with Jota and Josip Juranovic also adding on more misery.
Ange Postecoglou's side looked utterly irresistible in attack as they scored nine goals for the first time in 12 years to inflict United's worst ever home defeat.
It means Celtic are two points clear of Rangers at the summit of the Premiership, while Jack Ross' side have now lost five on the spin to sit anchored at the bottom with a solitary point from the opening day.
More to follow.
Dundee United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameErikssonAverage rating
4.05
- Squad number22Player nameFreemanAverage rating
3.61
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
3.62
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
3.68
- Squad number6Player nameGrahamAverage rating
3.66
- Squad number3Player nameMcMannAverage rating
3.52
- Squad number17Player nameMeekisonAverage rating
3.52
- Squad number19Player nameLevittAverage rating
3.77
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
3.40
- Squad number9Player nameFletcherAverage rating
3.61
- Squad number15Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
3.60
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameNiskanenAverage rating
3.04
- Squad number10Player nameClarkAverage rating
3.06
- Squad number14Player nameSibbaldAverage rating
2.90
- Squad number18Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
3.08
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameHartAverage rating
7.82
- Squad number88Player nameJuranovicAverage rating
7.95
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
8.14
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
7.97
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
8.29
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
8.13
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
8.59
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
8.89
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
8.38
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameMooyAverage rating
7.87
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number25Player nameBernabeiAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number49Player nameForrestAverage rating
7.63
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
Formation 5-3-2
- 13Eriksson
- 22Freeman
- 2Smith
- 12Edwards
- 6Graham
- 3McMann
- 17MeekisonSubstituted forMcGrathat 58'minutes
- 19Levitt
- 23HarkesSubstituted forSibbaldat 58'minutes
- 9FletcherBooked at 4minsSubstituted forClarkat 58'minutes
- 15MiddletonSubstituted forNiskanenat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Birighitti
- 4Mulgrew
- 7Niskanen
- 10Clark
- 14Sibbald
- 16Behich
- 18McGrath
- 28Anim Cudjoe
- 32Watt
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 88Juranovic
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 3Taylor
- 33O'RileySubstituted forTurnbullat 62'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 41HatateSubstituted forMooyat 62'minutes
- 11AbadaSubstituted forBernabeiat 78'minutes
- 8FuruhashiSubstituted forForrestat 62'minutes
- 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forMaedaat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Jenz
- 13Mooy
- 14Turnbull
- 16McCarthy
- 25Bernabei
- 31Siegrist
- 38Maeda
- 49Forrest
- 56Ralston
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 11,087
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away30
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away13
- Corners
- Home2
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 0, Celtic 9.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Kieran Freeman.
Post update
Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Greg Taylor.
Post update
Attempt blocked. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.
Post update
Attempt missed. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Turnbull with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jamie McGrath.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Liam Smith.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alexander Bernabei (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Forrest.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 0, Celtic 9. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Turnbull with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Scott McMann.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Alexander Bernabei replaces Liel Abada.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 0, Celtic 8. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daizen Maeda.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.
Post update
Foul by Carl Starfelt (Celtic).
Post update
Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Josip Juranovic (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United).
Post update
Carl Starfelt (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.