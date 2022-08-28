Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kyogo celebrates his hat-trick - his second for Celtic

Celtic strolled to an incredible record-breaking away league victory by humiliating beleaguered Dundee United to climb back to the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Hat-tricks from Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada blew away their hosts at Tannadice, with Jota and Josip Juranovic also adding on more misery.

Ange Postecoglou's side looked utterly irresistible in attack as they scored nine goals for the first time in 12 years to inflict United's worst ever home defeat.

It means Celtic are two points clear of Rangers at the summit of the Premiership, while Jack Ross' side have now lost five on the spin to sit anchored at the bottom with a solitary point from the opening day.

More to follow.

