Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United12:00CelticCeltic
Venue: Tannadice Park

Dundee United v Celtic team news & stats

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Dundee United forward Logan Chalmers is back in training following a fitness issue but might not feature, while long-term absentee Peter Pawlett remains on the sidelines.

Sead Haksabanovic has trained with the Celtic squad, but manager Ange Postecoglou may decide it is too early to involve the Montenegro winger who arrived this week from Rubin Kazan.

The game could also come too soon for midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi, who is back training following a leg gash.

Did you know? Dundee United are winless in their past 16 meetings with Celtic in all competitions, with Ange Postecoglou's side unbeaten in 36 league games.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers54101431113
2Celtic44001211112
3Aberdeen530212669
4Motherwell53027619
5St Mirren53026519
6Hearts42117527
7Livingston520349-56
8Hibernian512256-15
9Kilmarnock5113310-74
10St Johnstone410327-53
11Ross County5104310-73
12Dundee Utd401329-71
View full Scottish Premiership table

