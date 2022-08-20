Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Walsall are ninth in the League Two table

Walsall say they are working with police after a number of their players' families were allegedly racially abused in the away end at Gillingham during Saturday's League Two draw.

The Midlands club said they are also working with the Gills to identify the alleged culprit, although the hosts are yet to comment on the incident.

Walsall said they will issue a lifetime ban once the person is found.

"Abuse of any nature will not be tolerated," Walsall said. external-link

"The club have been made aware of an extremely unsavoury incident in the away end at Gillingham this afternoon whereby a number of our players' families were racially abused.

"Abuse of any nature will not be tolerated."

Walsall have encouraged any supporters with information regarding the incident to get in touch with the club.