Chris Wilder took over as Middlesbrough boss in November

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder says the loan signing of Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz and "maybe a couple of others" will "shake up" his squad.

Boro have yet to win in the Championship this season and Wilder was furious with their performance in Saturday's 1-0 away loss to Reading.

Wilder said "some players should be looking over their shoulders".

"Players maybe think they're comfortable, because that's what it looked like," he told BBC Radio Tees.

"I detest that. Him [Muniz, who was in the stands watching] and maybe a couple of others will shake the group up and maybe put a few players on the back foot."

Muniz watched the game from the stands and is expected to join Boro in the next couple days.

Boro have drawn three of their five league matches but former Sheffield United boss Wilder has not been impressed with what he has seen so far.

"I'll change the team, I'll change the formation if I need to," he added.

"I'm here to win and if the intensity - and lots of other things - aren't right, which they weren't today, we might have to rip it up and take a wrecking ball to it to go again.

"That's possibly the most frustrated I've been since my time here if I'm honest. Individually and as a team we played slow. We played ponderous."