Russell Martin's Swansea have won one of their five league games so far this season

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin says the club's owners want him to focus on "creating assets" after revealing he has no scope to make further new signings.

Martin is without a recognised right-wingback and has lost the centre-back who was playing there, Joel Latibeaudiere, to long-term injury.

But Martin has been told he cannot replace Latibeaudiere.

"As it stands, unless we sell anyone, this is what we have got," he said.

Martin spoke to Swansea's owners after Latibeaudiere picked up a serious shoulder injury in Tuesday's draw with Millwall.

He has spent around £1.4m on Harry Darling and £400,000 on fellow centre-back Nathan Wood this summer, while Joe Allen joined on a free transfer and Matty Sorinola arrived on loan.

Swansea have sold midfielder Flynn Downes to West Ham for around £12m, while Yan Dhanda, Ben Hamer and Korey Smith were released at the end of last season and Cyrus Christie and Hannes Wolf departed after successful loan spells.

When asked what Swansea's American owners would regard as success this season, Martin said: "Improve on last season and create assets that help the club become sustainable, I presume. That's where we are at.

"That's why I tried to be realistic with the expectation in the summer."

Swansea were booed by some sections of the home crowd after their 2-0 defeat to Luton Town on Saturday, which left them without a win in seven games on their ground stretching back to early April.

Martin says key moments have gone against his side in the early stages of 2022-23 but says Swansea have no choice but to stay united as they look to improve their form.

With 12 days remaining before the transfer window closes, it seems Swansea will bring no more new faces in unless a player is sold.

"I am always really honest with you. That is the situation," he said.

"You, the fans, myself, the players, we have two choices - you have a choice to get frustrated by it and let that frustration take over, or you have a choice to get behind everything that's going on and people that want to be here who are working so hard to bring the club the success they want.

"We came when not many others wanted to take on the challenge. We are spending less than we have for a very long time - people at the club might get upset with me saying that, but I am the only guy that ever talks to you and I will talk to you honestly.

"We are in a tricky moment. On Tuesday we could have been sitting fourth in the league.

"We have young men and at some point they are going to get there, we will help them get there and they want to get there, as they did last season.

"Everyone has a choice, to go with it or they can boo at me as much as they want, but it doesn't help the players. That is the situation."

Joel Piroe scored 24 Swansea goals last season, but is yet to get off the mark in this campaign.

Martin acknowledged that "it's not quite clicking" for the Dutchman, who is the player most likely to attract interest from elsewhere.

"He's working so hard for the team, but in front of goal his mind is not quite clear yet," he added. "That's for a number of reasons.

"He's unsure what's going to happen, the longer the window goes on. So the minute the window shuts, hopefully he'll be a bit clearer and hopefully we'll still have Joel, and I'm sure that'll help him."