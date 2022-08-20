Close menu
German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund2Werder BremenWerder Bremen3

Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Werder Bremen: Oliver Burke scores late winner

Oliver Burke is swamped by his team-mates
Oliver Burke moved to Germany from Sheffield United in June and has scored added-time goals in consecutive games for Werder Bremen

Borussia Dortmund surrendered a two-goal lead in added time to lose to visitors Werder Bremen.

Julian Brandt and Raphael Guerreiro put the home side in cruise control as the game approached 90 minutes.

However, former Derby youngster Lee Buchanan pulled a goal back before Niklas Schmidt headed the equaliser.

In the final seconds, Scotland forward Oliver Burke rode two challenges then fired home a sensational winner.

Dortmund had beaten Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg in their opening two games and were only second behind leaders Bayern on goal difference.

They drop to sixth while Bayern will return to the top if they take anything from their trip to Bochum on Sunday.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 17WolfBooked at 83mins
  • 15HummelsSubstituted forSüleat 62'minutes
  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 22Bellingham
  • 8DahoudSubstituted forCanat 18'minutesBooked at 42mins
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forT Hazardat 62'minutes
  • 11ReusBooked at 90mins
  • 43Bynoe-GittensSubstituted forReynaat 62'minutes
  • 20ModesteBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMoukokoat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Özcan
  • 7Reyna
  • 10T Hazard
  • 18Moukoko
  • 23Can
  • 24Meunier
  • 25Süle
  • 33Meyer
  • 36Rothe

Werder Bremen

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Pavlenka
  • 5Pieper
  • 13Veljkovic
  • 32Friedl
  • 8Weiser
  • 10BittencourtSubstituted forSchmidtat 70'minutes
  • 36GroßSubstituted forGruevat 81'minutes
  • 6StageSubstituted forSchmidat 62'minutes
  • 3JungSubstituted forBuchananat 70'minutes
  • 11FüllkrugBooked at 29mins
  • 7DuckschSubstituted forBurkeat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Stark
  • 9Burke
  • 20Schmid
  • 22Schmidt
  • 23Rapp
  • 26Buchanan
  • 27Agu
  • 28Gruev
  • 30Zetterer
Referee:
Florian Badstübner
Attendance:
81,365

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamWerder Bremen
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home6
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, SV Werder Bremen 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, SV Werder Bremen 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, SV Werder Bremen 3. Oliver Burke (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mitchell Weiser.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, SV Werder Bremen 2. Niklas Schmidt (SV Werder Bremen) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Amos Pieper with a cross.

  5. Booking

    Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphaël Guerreiro.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, SV Werder Bremen 1. Lee Buchanan (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Niklas Schmidt (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oliver Burke.

  9. Booking

    Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).

  11. Post update

    Mitchell Weiser (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Offside, SV Werder Bremen. Romano Schmid tries a through ball, but Oliver Burke is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Ilia Gruev replaces Christian Groß.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Oliver Burke replaces Marvin Ducksch.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Anthony Modeste.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Emre Can tries a through ball, but Thorgan Hazard is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Marius Wolf.

  18. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Christian Groß (SV Werder Bremen).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, SV Werder Bremen 0. Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Reus following a corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 20th August 2022

  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund2Werder BremenWerder Bremen3
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen0Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim3
  • AugsburgFC Augsburg1MainzMainz 052
  • StuttgartVfB Stuttgart0FreiburgSC Freiburg1
  • WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg0SchalkeFC Schalke 040
  • Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin0RB LeipzigRB Leipzig0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach32106337
2Mainz32104227
3Bayern Munich22008176
4Freiburg32016336
5Hoffenheim32017526
6B Dortmund32016426
7Union Berlin31203125
8Werder Bremen31207615
9Köln21105324
10RB Leipzig30303303
11Augsburg310237-43
12Stuttgart302134-12
13Schalke302135-22
14Wolfsburg302124-22
15Hertha Berlin301225-31
16Frankfurt201127-51
17VfL Bochum200235-20
18B Leverkusen300316-50
View full German Bundesliga table

