Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, SV Werder Bremen 3.
Borussia Dortmund surrendered a two-goal lead in added time to lose to visitors Werder Bremen.
Julian Brandt and Raphael Guerreiro put the home side in cruise control as the game approached 90 minutes.
However, former Derby youngster Lee Buchanan pulled a goal back before Niklas Schmidt headed the equaliser.
In the final seconds, Scotland forward Oliver Burke rode two challenges then fired home a sensational winner.
Dortmund had beaten Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg in their opening two games and were only second behind leaders Bayern on goal difference.
They drop to sixth while Bayern will return to the top if they take anything from their trip to Bochum on Sunday.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kobel
- 17WolfBooked at 83mins
- 15HummelsSubstituted forSüleat 62'minutes
- 4Schlotterbeck
- 13Guerreiro
- 22Bellingham
- 8DahoudSubstituted forCanat 18'minutesBooked at 42mins
- 19BrandtSubstituted forT Hazardat 62'minutes
- 11ReusBooked at 90mins
- 43Bynoe-GittensSubstituted forReynaat 62'minutes
- 20ModesteBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMoukokoat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Özcan
- 7Reyna
- 10T Hazard
- 18Moukoko
- 23Can
- 24Meunier
- 25Süle
- 33Meyer
- 36Rothe
Werder Bremen
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Pavlenka
- 5Pieper
- 13Veljkovic
- 32Friedl
- 8Weiser
- 10BittencourtSubstituted forSchmidtat 70'minutes
- 36GroßSubstituted forGruevat 81'minutes
- 6StageSubstituted forSchmidat 62'minutes
- 3JungSubstituted forBuchananat 70'minutes
- 11FüllkrugBooked at 29mins
- 7DuckschSubstituted forBurkeat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Stark
- 9Burke
- 20Schmid
- 22Schmidt
- 23Rapp
- 26Buchanan
- 27Agu
- 28Gruev
- 30Zetterer
- Referee:
- Florian Badstübner
- Attendance:
- 81,365
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, SV Werder Bremen 3.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, SV Werder Bremen 3. Oliver Burke (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mitchell Weiser.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, SV Werder Bremen 2. Niklas Schmidt (SV Werder Bremen) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Amos Pieper with a cross.
Booking
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt saved. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphaël Guerreiro.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, SV Werder Bremen 1. Lee Buchanan (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Niklas Schmidt (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oliver Burke.
Booking
Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Mitchell Weiser (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Offside, SV Werder Bremen. Romano Schmid tries a through ball, but Oliver Burke is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Ilia Gruev replaces Christian Groß.
Substitution
Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Oliver Burke replaces Marvin Ducksch.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Anthony Modeste.
Post update
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Emre Can tries a through ball, but Thorgan Hazard is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Marius Wolf.
Post update
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Christian Groß (SV Werder Bremen).
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, SV Werder Bremen 0. Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Reus following a corner.
- How many friends do you need? Evolutionary psychologist Robin Dunbar has some answers
- Bargain smiles or big mistake? The latest trend of so-called 'Turkey teeth' is examined