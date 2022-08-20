Wesley Fofana: Leicester City defender 'not in right frame of mind to play'
Last updated on .From the section Leicester
Wesley Fofana was not "in the right frame of mind" to play for Leicester City in the 2-1 defeat by Southampton, says boss Brendan Rodgers.
The 21-year-old French defender, who signed a new deal with the club until 2027 in March, is believed to want to join Chelsea.
He watched from the stands as his side lost their second game in a row.
"He's just a young player who is not quite in the right frame of mind at the moment to play," said Rodgers.
"There's a lot going on behind the scenes, which I understand. It's a difficult moment for him. He's a good kid. He's been great for us while he's been here."
Fofana joined Leicester from Saint-Etienne in 2020 and has played 52 games for the club - although he missed most of last season with a broken leg.
Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, who has also been linked with a move, started on the bench for the Foxes but the 25-year-old was introduced in the second half.
"With Youri and Wesley, there's no problem but if your mind isn't quite on playing, this is a level where you have to be totally concentrated and focused - and if you're not, unfortunately you can't play," Rodgers told BBC Sport.
He added: "There have been a few offers in for some players - nowhere near the valuation the club would want to sell.
"None of them are for sale but I know how the game works. There are a few weeks to go, I don't know what's going to happen."
