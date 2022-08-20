Draws made for opening rounds of League Cup and Co Antrim Shield
Cliftonville will start their defence of the League Cup with an away game against Championship side H&W Welders.
Premiership champions Linfield will travel to take on Moyola Park in the first round while Glentoran have a home tie against Institute.
Last season's finalists Coleraine face Dergview at the Showgrounds.
Co Antrim Shield holders Larne will face Knockbreda in their opener while Crusaders host Linfield in the pick of the first-round ties.
League Cup - round one
Glentoran v Institute
Warrenpoint Town v Newington
Moyola Park v Linfield
Bangor v Annagh Utd
H&W Welders v Cliftonville
Portadown v Armagh City
Ballyclare Comrades v Ballinamallard Utd
Glenavon v Dollingstown
Coleraine v Dergview
Limavady Utd v Newry City
Carrick Rangers v Banbridge Town
Dundela v Crusaders
Larne v Lisburn Distillery
Loughgall v Knockbreda
Ards v Ballymena Utd
Dungannon Swifts v Queen's Uni.
Ties to played on September 13/14
Co Antrim Shield - round one
Glentoran v Lisburn Distillery
Larne v Knockbreda
Dundela v Ballyclare Comrades
Ards v Queen's Uni.
Crusaders v Linfield
Newington v Ballymena Utd
Bangor v Cliftonville
H&W Welders v Carrick Rangers
Matches to be played on September 6