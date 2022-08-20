Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin lifts the League Cup after the win over Coleraine in the final

Cliftonville will start their defence of the League Cup with an away game against Championship side H&W Welders.

Premiership champions Linfield will travel to take on Moyola Park in the first round while Glentoran have a home tie against Institute.

Last season's finalists Coleraine face Dergview at the Showgrounds.

Co Antrim Shield holders Larne will face Knockbreda in their opener while Crusaders host Linfield in the pick of the first-round ties.

League Cup - round one

Glentoran v Institute

Warrenpoint Town v Newington

Moyola Park v Linfield

Bangor v Annagh Utd

H&W Welders v Cliftonville

Portadown v Armagh City

Ballyclare Comrades v Ballinamallard Utd

Glenavon v Dollingstown

Coleraine v Dergview

Limavady Utd v Newry City

Carrick Rangers v Banbridge Town

Dundela v Crusaders

Larne v Lisburn Distillery

Loughgall v Knockbreda

Ards v Ballymena Utd

Dungannon Swifts v Queen's Uni.

Ties to played on September 13/14

Co Antrim Shield - round one

Glentoran v Lisburn Distillery

Larne v Knockbreda

Dundela v Ballyclare Comrades

Ards v Queen's Uni.

Crusaders v Linfield

Newington v Ballymena Utd

Bangor v Cliftonville

H&W Welders v Carrick Rangers

Matches to be played on September 6