Scottish midfielder Herron has made 44 appearances for Larne

Larne midfielder John Herron has been handed a 10-match suspension by the Irish Football Association for bringing the game into disrepute after wearing a t-shirt with a pro-IRA slogan, BBC Sport understands.

The governing body has also imposed a £500 fine on the Inver Park club for the incident.

Larne suspended Herron with immediate effect on Monday after images of him at a concert wearing the t-shirt appeared on social media.

The club said then that they had launched an investigation.

Larne, who are away to Glenavon in the Irish Premiership on Saturday afternoon, have not yet commented on the suspension and fine handed out by the IFA.

Herron was issued with a notice of complaint for an alleged breach of Article 17 (bringing the game into disrepute).

Midfielder Herron, from Scotland, began his professional football career at Celtic. He moved to the Irish Premiership in 2018 when he joined Glentoran, before signing for Larne in 2020.