Harry Kane has been Tottenham's leading scoring in all competitions for the last eight seasons.

A decade on from his Premier League bow Harry Kane reached another landmark with his 250th goal for Tottenham in their 1-0 win over Wolves on Saturday.

The England striker is now fourth on the list of the competition's all-time top scorers and has scored more goals than any other player for a single Premier League club with 185.

But could he end up as the Premier League's best ever forward? BBC Sport looks at the milestones Kane has reached and the other records he could break.

Closing in on Cole but what about Shearer?

Harry Kane currently sits fourth on the Premier League's all-time top scorers list

Kane's header against Wolves saw him climb above Sergio Aguero on the Premier League's all-time top scorers list and he is now two goals behind former Newcastle, Blackburn and Manchester United striker Andrew Cole.

Standing well clear of everyone else and 75 goals ahead of Kane is Alan Shearer with 260.

The former Blackburn and Newcastle forward retired at the age of 35 in 2006, meaning that Kane, who is only 29, would need to average just under 13 goals a season to pass Shearer's tally if he played until the same age.

Speaking on BT Sport, former Chelsea and England midfielder Joe Cole suggested that target was well in range, saying, "I really do think he will beat Alan's record.

"He scores all types of goals. He is a wonderful player, we are very lucky to have him in this country."

However, former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott disagreed, adding, "I think Alan is safe, there is a long way to go. I'm not saying he won't do it but it would surprise me more if he did.

Aside from Thierry Henry (0.68) and Sergio Aguero (0.67), Kane also has the best scoring ratio of any player with 100 or more Premier League goals, although Shearer, who would have almost certainly scored more but for several serious injuries, has the best record at a single club with 112 goals in 138 games (0.81) for Blackburn.

Top 10 players (by goals) to score 100 or more for a single Premier League club Player Team Games played Goals Harry Kane Tottenham 282 185 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 275 184 Wayne Rooney Manchester United 393 183 Thierry Henry Arsenal 258 175 Alan Shearer Newcastle 303 148 Frank Lampard Chelsea 429 147 Jamie Vardy Leicester City 273 133 Robbie Fowler Liverpool 266 128 Steven Gerrard Liverpool 504 120 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 182 119

What else is in Kane's sights?

Kane currently sits second on the England men's all-time top goalscorer list with 50 goals having passed Sir Bobby Charlton's mark of 49 in June.

Only Wayne Rooney has scored more goals for the Three Lions with 53, but if Kane were to maintain his present scoring rate at international level he would move past the former Everton and Manchester United player at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

It should also be pointed out that no player has scored more goals for England in major tournaments than Kane, who is level on 10 goals with Gary Lineker.

Kane is also now just 16 goals adrift of Jimmy Greaves' club record of 266 goals albeit he has played 10 games more than the legendary former England striker.

However, while that record is likely to come under threat this season, he is still 35 goals behind Greaves' tally in English top-flight matches for Spurs.

Kane also needs to win the Golden Boot on one more occasion to draw level with Thierry Henry's total of four in the Premier League era.

Goals for medals?

Conte praises 'world class' Kane

One glaring omission to go alongside Kane's personal achievements are any domestic, European or international honours.

While Kane has been the club's leading goalscorer in all competitions in each of the last eight seasons, trophies have evaded Spurs.

Their best Premier League finish came in 2016-17 when they were runners-up to Chelsea and they lost the Champions League final to Liverpool in 2019. In that time Tottenham have also lost to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final and reached two FA Cup semi-finals.

And Spurs boss Antonio Conte says the forward would undoubtedly swap personal records for winners' medals.

"I know very well that Harry would like to exchange his personal achievements for a trophy and he is working very hard for this," said the Italian.

"We are talking about a world-class striker but what makes me happy is not only with the ball that we have a top scorer, we have a player that is involved and works a lot for the team.

"We're working on this aspect. The path is difficult, the path is long, but we have to try to do this. But Harry is a player who has to make the difference, for his quality, for his ability."