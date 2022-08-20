Last updated on .From the section Football

Finn Smith (in yellow) fires home for Newport (IoW) FC to become the FA Cup's youngest goal scorer on record

A teenager from the Isle of Wight has become the youngest goalscorer in the 151-year history of the FA Cup.

Finn Smith, a day after his 16th birthday, scored for Newport IW FC in their 3-1 extra preliminary round win against Fleet Town.

"I'm well chuffed," Smith told BBC Sport.

"I've been getting loads of messages from people saying congratulations and how proud they are. It's hard to take it all in if I'm honest."

The midfielder had only signed with Newport the day before the match on his 16th birthday so was making his debut.

"It was a close game so I wasn't really expecting to get on the pitch," he said.

"I noticed their left-back had maybe pulled his hamstring, so I just ran through the middle of the field, past the defender and called for the ball.

"My team-mate passed to me in the box and I just tapped it in."

Smith celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their third goal against Fleet Town

A calm and precise finish from the youngster, who had come on as a second-half substitute, provided Newport's third goal in their 3-1 victory on 6 August.

Only later did Smith realise he might have made history.

"When I was walking into the changing room after the game, I heard all the lads talking and on their phones. They were saying that I might have beaten the record.

"They were searching on their phones. I was just shocked."

'I went to a beach party to celebrate'

A week later the Football Association officially confirmed Smith as the new youngest goalscorer in the competition's history, aged 16 years and one day.

"I was happy enough to just get on the pitch. But to score as well was mad," he added.

"I went to a beach party after the match that night and celebrated a bit."

Players must be 16 or over to play in the FA Cup. The competition's previous record holder was 16 years and 25 days old.

Newport IW FC travel to nearby AFC Stoneham in Southampton on Saturday for the next round of the world's oldest national football competition.

"I wouldn't mind scoring again and maybe getting an assist as well - that would top the record for me," he added.

The FA confirmed Smith had broken the record for the FA Cup's youngest ever scorer

Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment