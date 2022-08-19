Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Croatian outlet Germanijak say Celtic are interested in Hadjuk Split midfielder Jani Atanasov. (Daily Record) external-link

Forest Green Rovers are keen on a loan deal for Hibernian striker Christian Doidge, who left the English League One side for Easter Road in 2019. (Daily Record) external-link

Newcastle and West Ham are both interested in Scotland international Scott McTominay as they believe he is the most likely Manchester United midfielder to be pushed aside with the arrival of Casemiro from Real Madrid. (90min) external-link

Jack Hendry could be about to reunite with his former Celtic team-mate Dedryck Boyata at Club Brugge. But reports in Belgium claim Boyata's arrival is likely to spell the end for the Scot, who has been linked with a move back to the UK with Burnley. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou can match his 36 top-flight unbeaten run at Brisbane Roar between 2010 and 2011 against Hearts on Sunday, but says the situations are "totally different" since "winning is embedded" at the Scottish champions. (Scotsman) external-link

Summer signing Shayden Morris says he is determined to help bring European football back to Aberdeen. (Press & Journal) external-link

If Hearts are to overturn the 2-1 first-leg deficit against FC Zurich, forward Barrie McKay believes a fast and aggressive start is vital at Tynecastle on Thursday. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is hoping a talk from a sniper will help inspire his players to start hitting the target, revealing a series of guest speakers is designed to build resilience. (Scottish Sun) external-link