Dumbarton v Elgin City

DumbartonDumbarton15:00ElginElgin City
Line-ups
Dumbarton
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Long
- 12Lynas
- 5Buchanan
- 6Carswell
- 23McNiff
- 22Blair
- 14McKee
- 18Gray
- 7Orsi
- 9Love
- 15Byrne
Substitutes
- 2McGeever
- 3Wylde
- 8Wilson
- 10Wilson
- 21Broun
- 32Wallace
- 99Gemmell
Elgin
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hoban
- 2Cooper
- 5Dolzanski
- 6Anderson
- 3Nicolson
- 10Findlay
- 7Dingwall
- 8Cameron
- 4McHardy
- 11Mailer
- 9Hester
Substitutes
- 12Cairns
- 14Young
- 15Sopel
- 16MacInnes
- 17Antoniazzi
- 18Allen
- 19Lawrence
- 20Cruickshank
- 21McHale
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams