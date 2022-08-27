Close menu
Scottish League Two
DumbartonDumbarton15:00ElginElgin City
Venue: Dumbarton Football Stadium, Scotland

Dumbarton v Elgin City

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Dumbarton

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Long
  • 12Lynas
  • 5Buchanan
  • 6Carswell
  • 23McNiff
  • 22Blair
  • 14McKee
  • 18Gray
  • 7Orsi
  • 9Love
  • 15Byrne

Substitutes

  • 2McGeever
  • 3Wylde
  • 8Wilson
  • 10Wilson
  • 21Broun
  • 32Wallace
  • 99Gemmell

Elgin

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hoban
  • 2Cooper
  • 5Dolzanski
  • 6Anderson
  • 3Nicolson
  • 10Findlay
  • 7Dingwall
  • 8Cameron
  • 4McHardy
  • 11Mailer
  • 9Hester

Substitutes

  • 12Cairns
  • 14Young
  • 15Sopel
  • 16MacInnes
  • 17Antoniazzi
  • 18Allen
  • 19Lawrence
  • 20Cruickshank
  • 21McHale
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Top Stories