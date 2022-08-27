Dunfermline Athletic v Airdrieonians

DunfermlineDunfermline15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Airdrieonians
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|1
|8
|10
|2
|Dunfermline
|4
|3
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5
|10
|3
|Clyde
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|5
|5
|7
|4
|Falkirk
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|1
|7
|5
|FC Edinburgh
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|6
|6
|Queen of Sth
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|6
|0
|5
|7
|Montrose
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|5
|8
|Alloa
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|3
|9
|Peterhead
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|11
|-7
|1
|10
|Kelty Hearts
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|8
|-7
|1