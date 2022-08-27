Gateshead v Wealdstone

GatesheadGateshead15:00WealdstoneWealdstone
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chesterfield
|5
|3
|2
|0
|10
|5
|5
|11
|2
|Barnet
|5
|3
|1
|1
|9
|6
|3
|10
|3
|Wealdstone
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|9
|4
|Solihull Moors
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|6
|4
|8
|5
|Wrexham
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|4
|4
|7
|6
|Dorking
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|8
|2
|7
|7
|Boreham Wood
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|7
|8
|Bromley
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|7
|9
|Eastleigh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|7
|10
|Oldham
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|7
|11
|Notts County
|4
|1
|3
|0
|8
|5
|3
|6
|12
|Woking
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|4
|0
|6
|13
|Maidenhead United
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|6
|14
|Southend
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|5
|15
|Dag & Red
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|5
|16
|York
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|4
|17
|Torquay
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|-1
|4
|18
|Maidstone United
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|11
|-6
|4
|19
|Gateshead
|4
|0
|3
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|3
|20
|Altrincham
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|21
|Scunthorpe
|4
|1
|0
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|3
|22
|Aldershot
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|3
|23
|Yeovil
|4
|0
|2
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|2
|24
|Halifax
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4
|-4
|1
Gregg Wallace goes on a whistle-stop tour of train making Inside the Factory...
Steve Coogan chats to Nihal Arthanayake about British humour and cancel culture
Sliced Bread grills a food scientist and the BBC's Good Food Magazine to find out
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.